Bengals roundup: Vonn Bell's elite passion play vs. Lions' dangerous TE threat

The Detroit Lions (0-5) are still looking for their first victory heading into Week 6 after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings (19-17). The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their own tough loss, in overtime to the Green Bay Packers (25-22).
The Lions are hoping to complete more big plays, produce more key stops on defense and play a solid four quarters of football against the Bengals. Despite the heartbreaking losses, the Lions continue to put up a fight week in and week out.
Keep an eye on these five Bengals' storylines heading into Sunday's matchup:
1. Status of Bengals RG in doubt; Mixon appears to get a rest; who do you like now, Chase or Sewell? Voicing no concerns for no huddle
The status of the Bengals' starting right guard looked to be in some doubt when rookie D'Ante Smith wasn't on the field at the beginning of Thursday's practice
2. Vonn Bell's elite passion play vs. Lions' dangerous TE threat
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who texted Bell this week even though they meet Sunday at Ford Field, knows exactly what has been going on in Cincinnati during a season where Bell has been a factor making the Bengals' defense a force again.
3. CB Flowers spruces up waiver wire; Bengals assistant remembers Sean Taylor as the best player he ever coached
The Bengals appeared to have picked up a fortuitous waiver claim on Thursday when they grabbed former Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers off the wire in the wake of placing cornerback Trae Waynes on injured reserve with a severe hamstring injury
4. 'We're going to be a team that's going to be reckoned with'
Head coach Zac Taylor connects with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson to reflect on last Sunday's wild overtime against the Packers, handling COVID and the dangerous Detroit Lions
5. Bengals head to the motor city to face the Lions in Week 6
The Bengals this week travel to Detroit to take on the Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. Cincinnati stands at 3-2, and will be looking to get back into the win column after falling 25-22 in overtime to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday