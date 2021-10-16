Bengals roundup: Vonn Bell's elite passion play vs. Lions' dangerous TE threat

1. Status of Bengals RG in doubt; Mixon appears to get a rest; who do you like now, Chase or Sewell? Voicing no concerns for no huddle

The status of the Bengals' starting right guard looked to be in some doubt when rookie D'Ante Smith wasn't on the field at the beginning of Thursday's practice ...

2. Vonn Bell's elite passion play vs. Lions' dangerous TE threat

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who texted Bell this week even though they meet Sunday at Ford Field, knows exactly what has been going on in Cincinnati during a season where Bell has been a factor making the Bengals' defense a force again....

3. CB Flowers spruces up waiver wire; Bengals assistant remembers Sean Taylor as the best player he ever coached

The Bengals appeared to have picked up a fortuitous waiver claim on Thursday when they grabbed former Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers off the wire in the wake of placing cornerback Trae Waynes on injured reserve with a severe hamstring injury ...

4. 'We're going to be a team that's going to be reckoned with'

Head coach Zac Taylor connects with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson to reflect on last Sunday's wild overtime against the Packers, handling COVID and the dangerous Detroit Lions ...

5. Bengals head to the motor city to face the Lions in Week 6