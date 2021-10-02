Bears roundup: Chicago's starting QB to be game-time decision

Oct 02, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Hannah Paris

The Detroit Lions (0-3) are getting ready for a Week 4 matchup at Solider Field against the Chicago Bears (1-2).

The Lions defeated the Bears in the teams' last meeting, scoring 14 points in 41 seconds to secure the victory with a final score of 34-30.

Here are five Bears' storylines to keep an eye on heading into the game:

1. Bears starting QB to be game-time decision

The Bears' starting quarterback Sunday against the Lions will be a game-time decision, coach Matt Nagy said Friday after practice ... READ MORE

2. How has RB David Montgomery fared versus Lions?

Wondering about a player, a past game or another issue involving the Bears? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers a variety of questions from fans on ChicagoBears.com ... READ MORE

3. 4 things we learned from Bears DC Sean Desai

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai met the media Thursday for his weekly press conference. Here are four things we learned from the session ... READ MORE

4. The Pick Is In: Bears vs. Lions

Local and national NFL analysts make their pick for Sunday's NFC North matchup between the Bears and Lions at Soldier Field ... READ MORE

5. LB Danny Trevathan returns to practice field

Designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan rejoined his teammates on the practice field ... READ MORE

news

Lions at Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back in action this weekend when they travel to take on the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action. 
news

Lions at Bears injury report: Oct. 1

Lions at Bears injury report and game designations for Friday, October 1.
news

NOTEBOOK: Sewell not yet meeting his own high expectations

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie tackle Penei Sewell's assessment of his play so far, potential breakout candidates at wide receiver and more.
news

One Pridecast Episode 115: TikTok creator Emily Zugay on her viral Lions rebrand

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by TikTok creator Emily Zugay, who went viral for her re-design of the Detroit Lions' logo.
