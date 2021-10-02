Bears roundup: Chicago's starting QB to be game-time decision

1. Bears starting QB to be game-time decision

The Bears' starting quarterback Sunday against the Lions will be a game-time decision, coach Matt Nagy said Friday after practice ... READ MORE

2. How has RB David Montgomery fared versus Lions?

Wondering about a player, a past game or another issue involving the Bears? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers a variety of questions from fans on ChicagoBears.com ... READ MORE

3. 4 things we learned from Bears DC Sean Desai

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai met the media Thursday for his weekly press conference. Here are four things we learned from the session ... READ MORE

4. The Pick Is In: Bears vs. Lions

Local and national NFL analysts make their pick for Sunday's NFC North matchup between the Bears and Lions at Soldier Field ... READ MORE

5. LB Danny Trevathan returns to practice field