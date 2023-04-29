A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive back Brian Branch

Bio: Branch has three things going for him. He can play safety. He can play cornerback. And he can play anywhere in the secondary and play it well.

He was willing at Alabama to go anywhere he was needed.

He expressed that in his Combine interview, and it was something he already had backed up with his performance on the field.

"I can play anywhere in the back end," Branch said in his Combine interview. "I'm comfortable anywhere in the back end, and able to do it at a high level.