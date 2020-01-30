6 takeaways from Roger Goodell's press conference

3. Goodell was asked about the prospect of expanding the regular season from 16 games to 17, as owners have proposed to the players in the upcoming new collective bargaining agreement. He used the phrase "restructured" instead of expanded because there'd be a reduction in the number of preseason games played under the current proposal.

"We believe that we can restructure the seasons in a way that will be smart for the future of the game," Goodell said. "But those discussions are in context of our labor negotiations. They're in the context of working with our medical people and we've shared all that. We continue to have that kind of dialogue with our players, and we'll continue to have that."

4. The league recently completed its latest hiring cycle and didn't produce a single African American head coach. The league mandates that each organization must interview at least one minority candidate for those openings – known as Rooney Rule.

"It's clear we are not where we want to be on this level," Goodell said. "It's clear we need to change and do something different."