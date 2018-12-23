5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

NEW AGENDA

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer wants to see balance from his offense. He made that clear when he fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo when they were throwing the ball 66 percent of the time. New offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski got the message. Minnesota ran the ball 40 times last week vs. Miami for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions have been pretty good against the run the last two months, coinciding with their trade for defensive tackle Damon Harrison. Minnesota wants to run it, and the Lions have been good stopping it, so it should be an interesting matchup in this one.

GOLLADAY ENCORE

Lions second-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay is coming off a career-high 146-yard performance last week in Buffalo, which also propelled him over 1,000 yards (1,005) for the season. Golladay was a big-play threat last week, and the Lions will need more of that if they're going to score enough to stick with Minnesota.