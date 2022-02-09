5 takeaways from Roger Goodell's press conference

Feb 09, 2022 at 05:15 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

LOS ANGELES – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual State of the NFL press conference Wednesday with SoFi Stadium as the backdrop.

There are some pressing issues the commissioner and the NFL are currently dealing with, among them the hiring practices and lack of diversity at the head coach and front office levels across the league. There was also some breaking news about the league's International Series of games.

Here are 5 takeaways from that media session:

1. Goodell opened his press conference admitting the league hasn't done a good enough job on diversity and inclusion at the head coach level across the league.

He said it was frustrating he's still talking about the same issue a year after his last address in Tampa Bay. He said the league has made progress in other areas of inclusive hiring practices, but not at the head coach level, and that's frustrating to him.

"That is something that we're really focused on to try to get the kind of results that we would expect and we fell short of that by a long shot," he said.

The league currently has only five minority head coaches, and just two were hired in the latest hiring cycle.

Goodell said the league will step back and look at everything, including potential changes to the Rooney Rule, and seek independent advice on ways they can improve their hiring practices.

He was asked about the Brian Flores suit against the league for their hiring practices, and said there are some concerning things in the suit he and the league need to address.

2022 Senior Bowl photos

View photos of the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) and LSU defensive linebacker Damon Clark (18) celebrate during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 45

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) and LSU defensive linebacker Damon Clark (18) celebrate during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (75), Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner (55), South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White (4) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 45

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (75), Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner (55), South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White (4) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 45

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) and Michigan State fullback Connor Heywood (30) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 45

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) and Michigan State fullback Connor Heywood (30) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 45

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida edge Zachary Carter (17) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 45

Florida edge Zachary Carter (17) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 45

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) celebrates during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 45

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) celebrates during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 45

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans (26) and Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 45

Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans (26) and Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 45

LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M defensive specialist Leon O'Neal (9) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 45

Texas A&M defensive specialist Leon O'Neal (9) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram (70) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 45

LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram (70) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Toledo defensive specialist Tycoon Anderson (35) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 45

Toledo defensive specialist Tycoon Anderson (35) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 45

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (75) and Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (65) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 45

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (75) and Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (65) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State fullback Connor Heyward (30) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 45

Michigan State fullback Connor Heyward (30) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (24) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 45

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (24) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 45

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) and Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (24) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 45

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) and Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (24) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 45

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 45

LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 45

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 45

South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann (13) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 45

Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann (13) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 45

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford (33) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 45

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford (33) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 45

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 45

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich (85) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 45

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich (85) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 45

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger (88) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 45

San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger (88) during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 45

Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 45

Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 45

Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El and Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 45

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El and Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 45

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Coach Tanner Engstrand during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 45

Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Coach Tanner Engstrand during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 45

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 45

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 45

Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 45

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 45

Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 45

Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 45

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. The league's International Series is expanding.

Goodell confirmed Munich has been chosen to stage the first ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season. FC Bayern Munich Stadium, the home of the Bundesliga champions, was selected as the venue for two of the four International Series games to be played in Germany over the next four years. Frankfurt Stadium will also host two games.

The NFL will also continue their International Series in Mexico this season.

3. We can expect Los Angeles to be a regular Super Bowl destination for the NFL, Goodell said. The game is being played in Los Angles this year for the first time in 29 years. This is Super Bowl 56. The next open bid will be Super Bowl 60, and Goodell expects Los Angeles to be at the top of the list in the bidding process.

4. The Denver Broncos franchise is currently up for sale.

"We would love to see a diverse owner of the team," Goodell said. "Whether that's a person of color, or a female or a Black man, we think that would be a really positive step for us, and something that we've encouraged."

5. The Buffalo Bills need a new stadium. Goodell said the team's current stadium has about a five-year life cycle left of usefulness.

The league would like to see a joint private and publicly funded agreement come to fruition and is currently working with the Bills and the Governor's office in New York to help facilitate that.

Related Content

news

NFL analysts have high praise for St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to have a bright future ahead of him, and the NFL community is taking notice.
news

324 prospects invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

324 prospects have been invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
news

For Aidan Hutchinson, potential to stay in Michigan & help Lions 'would mean a lot'

If the Detroit Lions drafted Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, he said it would be really exciting to come in and help the team continue to improve.
news

Brockers thinks Lions are a couple pieces away from taking off

Lions defensive end Michael Brockers thinks Detroit is just a couple pieces away from a big turnaround in 2022.
news

Q&A with Barry Sanders: Lions' run game, Campbell's first year as HC & more

Tim Twentyman caught up with Lions Legend Barry Sanders in Los Angeles for a Q&A session covering Detroit's run game, Dan Campbell's first year as head coach and more.
news

How Cephus & Benson factor into Lions' plans at WR

Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El recently shared his thoughts on how Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson factor into the Detroit Lions' plans at WR.
news

Goff talks offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 & more

Tim Twentyman caught up with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who talked about his offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 and more.
news

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas has Michigan ties, grew up a Lions fan

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas, who has Michigan ties and grew up a Lions fan, was excited to work with the Detroit coaching staff during the Senior Bowl, even though his week was cut short due to injury.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at Senior Bowl practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 players who stood out during Senior Bowl practices.
news

FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II turns heads at Senior Bowl

Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II had a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl.
news

Could Senior Bowl wide receivers be in Lions' offseason plans?

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said he hopes the team adds three WRs this offseason. Could any of the WR prospects at the Senior Bowl fit?
Advertising