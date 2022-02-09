5 takeaways from Roger Goodell's press conference

LOS ANGELES – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual State of the NFL press conference Wednesday with SoFi Stadium as the backdrop.

There are some pressing issues the commissioner and the NFL are currently dealing with, among them the hiring practices and lack of diversity at the head coach and front office levels across the league. There was also some breaking news about the league's International Series of games.

Here are 5 takeaways from that media session:

1. Goodell opened his press conference admitting the league hasn't done a good enough job on diversity and inclusion at the head coach level across the league.

He said it was frustrating he's still talking about the same issue a year after his last address in Tampa Bay. He said the league has made progress in other areas of inclusive hiring practices, but not at the head coach level, and that's frustrating to him.

"That is something that we're really focused on to try to get the kind of results that we would expect and we fell short of that by a long shot," he said.

The league currently has only five minority head coaches, and just two were hired in the latest hiring cycle.

Goodell said the league will step back and look at everything, including potential changes to the Rooney Rule, and seek independent advice on ways they can improve their hiring practices.