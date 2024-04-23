Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 83: 2024 NFL Draft preview with Kelvin Sheppard, Daniel Jeremiah & more

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the 2024 NFL Draft, beginning Thursday, April 25 in downtown Detroit! To start things off, Tim sits down with Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to discuss his pre-draft process as a linebacker in the 2011 draft class and how those experiences have helped him with the pre-draft process as a coach. Next, NFL Network producer Alex Maloney calls in to share what to expect from the NFL Draft broadcast while the show is in Detroit, including how the broadcasts prepare to mix and match talent from ESPN and NFL Network. Lastly, NFL Network's draft expert Daniel Jeremiah chats with Tim about the positions of depth in this year's class, what the Lions could look for in the event of a trade off of No. 29 overall and what he's looking forward to about being in Detroit for the week. Stay tuned for more coverage as the NFL descends on Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft!