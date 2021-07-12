2021 season preview: Lions at Steelers

Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Location: Heinz Field

Week/Date: Week 10, Sunday Nov. 14 at 1:00 p.m.

TV/radio: FOX/97.1 FM

Livestream: Detroit Lions Mobile App

Previous matchup: Oct. 29, 2017: The Steelers beat the Lions 20-15 on Sunday Night Football.

Why this game matters: The Lions hit the road for this Week 10 matchup coming off a midseason bye Week 9 that affords them the opportunity to rest up a bit and get healthy. This will be our first look at how well Dan Campbell and his coaching staff prepare their team coming off the bye. This game sets the tone for the second half of the season. – Tim Twentyman

Crucial matchup: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger would like to roll back the clock at the age of 39 and perform in his 18th season the way he did when he was in his prime. The Lions cannot let that happen. It is critical that they make Big Ben act his age.

The Steelers are a model franchise that finds ways to win. For the Lions, the focus must be stopping Roethlisberger to eliminate one of those ways.

As the Steelers crumbled last season to a 12-4 finish after an 11-0 start -- and a playoff loss to Cleveland -- it was obvious that Roethlisberger's skills have diminished. His average gain of 6.3 yards per pass attempt in 2020 was 1.4 below his career average. – Mike O'Hara

Rookie watch: Linebacker Derrick Barnes will have half a season under his belt at this point and is expected to be a key player for Detroit's linebacker unit. The Steelers want to be more balanced on offense after taking running back Najee Harris in the first round.