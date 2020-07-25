2020 training camp preview: Running back

Best competition: Kerryon Johnson entered last year's training camp as the clear No. 1 in Detroit's backfield. That's not the case this year after the team spent a second-round draft pick on Swift, a talented and versatile runner out of Georgia. One of the big question marks entering camp this year is how second-year offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell plans to divvy up the carries in the backfield.

The Lions plan to run using a committee of backs, but it's also likely the hot hand will get the nod on Sunday. The good thing for Bevell and co. is this Lions backfield looks to have some versatility and differing skill sets. It should allow Bevell to match up pretty nicely with whatever a defense tries to throw at him.

There's also a third-down role to be carved out by one or more backs. McKissic left in free agency. His 34 receptions last year were fourth on the team. Kerryon Johnson, Swift, Ty Johnson and Huntley could all compete for a role there, as all four have shown to be accomplished receivers out of the backfield.

Twentyman's take: The addition of Swift, who some draft analysts considered the top back in this year's class, gives the Lions another explosive element to their backfield, and really solidifies the depth there.

Bevell wants to be more balanced than he was on offense last year, and with the addition of Swift, the Lions have nice depth and a lot of backs that bring a little something different to the table. Kerryon Johnson, when healthy, has shown to be a capable and explosive three-down back. Swift is a different runner than Kerryon, but has similar three-down back ability. Scarbrough is a thumper. Ty Johnson and Huntley have dynamic breakaway speed.