2019 training camp preview: Running back

Best competition: Kerryon Johnson is clearly the No. 1 back in Detroit, but head coach Matt Patricia and new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell believe in a running back by committee approach. The competition to see how the pecking order falls in line behind Johnson will be a good one in training camp.

Zach Zenner was impressive the last month of last season after taking over the lead role after Johnson injured his knee Week 11 and missed the rest of the year. Zenner averaged 4.6 yards per carry the last month the season and rushed for a touchdown in three of Detroit's final four games. He's experienced and offers a lot on special teams as well.

C.J. Anderson had three 100-yard rushing performances for the Los Angeles Rams last season, including a 123-yard, two-touchdown game in the Rams' 30-22 playoff win against Dallas. He has a 1,000-yard season (2017) among his career accomplishments and showed last season there's still plenty left in the tank.

Theo Riddick has carved out a role over the last six years in Detroit as a third-down specialist and weapon in the passing game.