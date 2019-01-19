2018 Position Breakdown: Special teams

Free agents: Muhlbach, 37, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. He's been at a point in his career for a while now where he signs one-year deals each offseason if he decides he wants to keep playing and the Lions still require his services.

There will come a time when either Muhlbach decides to retire or the Lions think they have to look to the future at the position.

Muhlbach is still playing at a high level. If he wants to keep playing, the Lions don't have another option currently on the roster.

Draft: The Lions could potentially look to the draft for a young long snapper. GM Bob Quinn drafted Jimmy Landes late in the 2016 draft, but he was injured early and Muhlbach beat him out for the job.

MVP: Prater has totaled 554 career points and passed Doak Walker (534) to move into fifth place for most points scored in franchise history. His 114 points mark his fourth straight season and eighth of his career with at least 100 points.

Most improved: Martin played in 10 games in 2017 because of a foot injury and finished the year with career lows in gross average (43.4) and net average (37.6). Both of those numbers improved this past season (44.7 and 39.2), though they were both well below his career highs of 48.5 and 44.2.