2018 Position Breakdown: Defensive line

The bad: The Lions used their franchise tag on on defensive end Ziggy Ansah.

Ansah has been held back by injuries throughout his six-year career, and that was again the case in 2018. He injured his shoulder Week 1 vs. the Jets, which forced him to sit out the next six games.

He came back and played in seven games (recording four sacks), but re-injured his shoulder Week 14 and was lost for the year.

Detroit signed nose tackle Sylvester Williams last offseason in hopes that he could be an anchor in the middle of their line. It just never panned out that way, and resulted in the Lions trading for Harrison. Williams was released when the Lions acquired Harrison.

Key stat: Harrison (2nd) and Robinson (5th) finished the season graded in the top five among interior defensive linemen against the run by Pro Football Focus. No other team in the league had two interior defenders ranked in the top 10 against the run.

Free agents: Ansah is an unrestricted free agent. It will be interesting to see what kind of market develops for him. When healthy, he's one of the game's best coming off the edge, but availability has been an issue for him throughout his career. Jean Francois is also an unrestricted free agent.

Okwara is a restricted free agent. The Lions seemed to really like how he developed in their scheme, and he should get better the more he adds muscle to his frame. He seems like a candidate to get a restricted offer, whether that's a first, second or original-round tender will be interesting to see.

Kerry Hyder Jr. is also a restricted free agent. Credit him for making a comeback this year from a devastating Achilles injury that cost him all of 2017. He has six tackles and a sack in seven games as a reserve.