2018 Position Breakdown: Defensive line

Jan 11, 2019 at 07:15 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The good: There was a lot of good play this past season scattered along Detroit's defensive front.

Let's start with defensive tackle Damon Harrison, who the team acquired via trade with the New York Giants at the deadline.

The returns on that investment showed up immediately on the field for the Lions. After he joined the defense Week 8, the Lions allowed the second lowest yards per rush average in the league (3.76) and the fourth fewest rushing yards (925) the rest of the season. He was exactly the kind of player head coach Matt Patricia needed to anchor the middle of his defense.

The Lions practiced in the preseason against the Giants. They not only got a close look at Harrison at the time, but also edge rusher Romeo Okwara. When he was part of New York's final cuts, the Lions saw potential and claimed him. He went on to record 7.5 sacks and force a fumble in 15 games for the Lions.

It also looks like Quinn hit on fourth-round pick Da'Shawn Hand. He's shown to be versatile and explosive, and was graded the top rookie interior defensive lineman this past season by Pro Football Focus. Detroit's veteran defensive linemen have raved about his potential.

A'Shawn Robinson also had a very good third season. He recorded 49 tackles and was very good against the run in 13 games played.

The signing of veteran Ricky Jean Francois also turned out to be a good one for Detroit, not just because of his solid play in a reserve role upfront, but also because of his knowledge of Patricia's scheme, his willingness to teach it, and his leadership.

The bad: The Lions used their franchise tag on on defensive end Ziggy Ansah.

Ansah has been held back by injuries throughout his six-year career, and that was again the case in 2018. He injured his shoulder Week 1 vs. the Jets, which forced him to sit out the next six games.

He came back and played in seven games (recording four sacks), but re-injured his shoulder Week 14 and was lost for the year.

Detroit signed nose tackle Sylvester Williams last offseason in hopes that he could be an anchor in the middle of their line. It just never panned out that way, and resulted in the Lions trading for Harrison. Williams was released when the Lions acquired Harrison.

Key stat: Harrison (2nd) and Robinson (5th) finished the season graded in the top five among interior defensive linemen against the run by Pro Football Focus. No other team in the league had two interior defenders ranked in the top 10 against the run.

Free agents: Ansah is an unrestricted free agent. It will be interesting to see what kind of market develops for him. When healthy, he's one of the game's best coming off the edge, but availability has been an issue for him throughout his career. Jean Francois is also an unrestricted free agent.

Okwara is a restricted free agent. The Lions seemed to really like how he developed in their scheme, and he should get better the more he adds muscle to his frame. He seems like a candidate to get a restricted offer, whether that's a first, second or original-round tender will be interesting to see.

Kerry Hyder Jr. is also a restricted free agent. Credit him for making a comeback this year from a devastating Achilles injury that cost him all of 2017. He has six tackles and a sack in seven games as a reserve.

Mitchell Loewen, who the team signed off waivers from New Orleans Week 17, is an exclusive rights free agent. At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, we'll see if the Lions can mold him into a contributor.

2018 Photos: Defensive Line

View photos of the Detroit Lions' 2018 defensive linemen.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrate a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrate a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrates a sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrates a sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions/Gavin Smith
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions/Alika Jenner (206)612-1314 alikajenner.com
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (61) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisc. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (61) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisc. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (61) rushes the passer during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (61) rushes the passer during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions/Alika Jenner (206)612-1314 alikajenner.com
Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions/15866049677
Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Draft: This draft is LOADED with defensive line talent. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his first Top 32 draft prospects column and six of the top 10 were defensive linemen, led by Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at the top two spots.

Nearly half (15) of McShay's Top 32 players available right now play defensive end or defensive tackle. If teams want to add to that unit, this is the draft to do it.

MVP: Harrison's acquisition completely changed the trajectory of the Lions' defense, not only this year, but for future seasons as well. He's under contract for another two years. He led all defensive tackles with 81 total tackles and 52 solo tackles. He's the first defensive tackle in NFL history to finish with 80-plus tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Most improved: It was kind of a strange year for Robinson, who began the season as a healthy scratch Week 1. He went on to become one of the key components upfront alongside Harrison. Robinson finished the season graded 12th best among all NFL interior defenders by PFF. He finished 46th in that grading last season and 27th in 2016 at the conclusion of his rookie season.

The multiple defensive scheme Patricia has implemented in Detroit really seems to suit Robinson's skillset. Credit the third-year pro for busting his butt this season to become a real impact player within it.

Quotable: "I think that's a great example of an area that definitely got stronger in a direction that we wanted to and trying to build from the ball out, which is always a good way to do it," Patricia said of the defensive line after the season.

"I think those guys really learned a lot, I think they got better. I think the fundamental stuff that we talked about even going back through to training camp was things that with those guys inside especially you could really see the learning of the technique pay off as the season went on."

Related Content

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2021 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raymond looking forward to competing for a role on offense & as a returner

New Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond is looking forward to competing for a role on offense and as a returner.
news

Ragnow fulfilling childhood dream of giving back to family after signing extension with Lions

Offensive lineman Frank Ragnow is fulfilling his childhood dream of giving back to his family after signing an extension with the Detroit Lions.
news

Goff talks Lions draft picks, installing new offense

Quarterback Jared Goff met with the media Thursday and covered a number of topics including the Lions 2021 draft class, installing the new offense and more.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2021 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2021 draft class

See what executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell thinks about the Lions' 2021 draft class.
news

TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the 13 undrafted rookie free agents the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with.
news

How Penei Sewell's football journey took him from Malaeimi to Detroit

First-round draft pick Penei Sewell describes his journey to the NFL as 'nothing but a blessing.'
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What did Holmes learn in first draft as Lions GM?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jermar Jefferson

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' seventh-round selection of running back Jermar Jefferson.
news

Lions draft running back Jermar Jefferson

With the 257th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select running back Jermar Jefferson.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Derrick Barnes

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fourth-round selection of linebacker Derrick Barnes.
Advertising