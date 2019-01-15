2018 Position Breakdown: Cornerbacks

Draft: LSU's Greedy Williams has the length (6-foot-3) and man cover skills that could potentially be a good fit in a predominantly man-coverage scheme like Detroit's. Considered the top cornerback available in the draft, Williams could be in the mix at No. 8 for the Lions.

There's also the very experienced Deandre Baker from Georgia, who we'll see in a couple weeks at the Senior Bowl. He's not as big (5-foot-11) as Williams, but he has a ton of experience. Both players are considered first-round prospects at this point in the process.

Cornerback names to also keep an eye on in the pre-draft process are Julian Love (Notre Dame), Amani Oruwariye (Penn State) and Byron Murphy (Washington).

MVP: Slay is considered to be among the top cornerbacks in the league by the coaches and his peers. He's just as good in man coverage as he is in zone, which makes him an ideal fit in head coach Matt Patricia's multiple-scheme defense. Slay's in his prime, and Lions fans should enjoy it for the foreseeable future.

Most improved: It was a rather small sample size, but Agnew went from a kick returner and reserve cornerback in 2017 as a rookie to the starter in the nickel this season before going down with a knee injury in early October. Agnew didn't allow a touchdown through his first five games.