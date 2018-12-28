10 takeaways from Cooter & Pasqualoni

3. Give Cooter credit for taking full ownership of the trouble Detroit's had the last five weeks to put the ball in the end zone. The Lions haven't scored more than 17 points in their last five games. Cooter said it was on him, despite the fact the Lions are without just about every skill position starter from the beginning of the year.

4. Speaking of playing with a lot of reserves on offense, Cooter made no excuses there either. Every team would love to have all the players that start Week 1 play throughout the course of the year, but that's not the reality of the NFL. He said this league is about adjusting. It's up to coaches to get it done with whoever is in the lineup.

5. Defensive end Romeo Okwara has given the Lions a lot this year (6.5 sacks) as free agent pickup in September on a waiver claim. Pasqualoni's seen growth in Okwara throughout the course of the year, and expects more of the same as he continues to bulk up and add muscle.