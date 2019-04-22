10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which prospects could make an immediate impact?

20man : I think there are a lot of players who can have an immediate impact. One player I really like, and hope is there at No. 8, is Devin White, the linebacker from LSU.

He's a three-down player that would give the Lions two young, athletic players at the linebacker position when paired with Jarrad Davis. I like that he was named a captain at LSU as a sophomore. I like that he runs in the 4.4's. I like that he can cover. I like that he had 10.5 sacks playing off the line as a blitzer the last two years. I just like everything about him, and think he'd be a great fit in this defense with the chance to make an immediate impact.