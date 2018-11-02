10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What will we see from Harrison in his second game with Lions?

20man: It's a little difficult with Thielen because he's running 62 percent of his routes from the slot, and that's not an area Slay typically plays a lot from. He's usually an outside guy. It's a little different game playing the slot.

That being said, we've seen Slay shadow receivers and shut down some of the league's best. Do the Lions go into this game best on best with the mindset of not letting Thielen, who leads the NFL with 925 receiving yards and has eight straight 100-yard receiving games, beat them?

It's a tough call. It really is. I think the Lions' defense has a real dilemma this week because Stefon Diggs can kill a defense too. He has three games this year with at least 10 catches.

Do the Lions put Slay on Diggs and try to bracket Thielen a bit with Nevin Lawson and others? Do they shadow Slay on Thielen and try to make someone else beat them?