10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What is the Lions biggest remaining need heading into the draft?

20man: Good question. Pass rushers can always have an immediate impact, but with Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara and Da'Shawn Hand all being established veterans, my guess would be any rookie pass rusher would be part of a rotation -- Still impactful, but as part of the group effort.

A playmaking linebacker probably has the best shot to make an immediate impact on a defense that finished 2018 ranked in the top 10 in the league. A Devin White-type player, for example, could potentially come in and make a big impact playing next to Jarrad Davis right away.

I'm always weary of rookie cornerbacks in the first round. That's a tough position to play, and it normally takes time to develop players. Denzel Ward and Marshon Lattimore the last couple years earned Pro Bowl nods as rookies, but that's more of an anomaly than the norm. Both of those players were also the clear-cut, top cornerback in their class and a top five overall talent in the draft. I don't see that kind of player in this class of cornerbacks.

If the offensive playmaker is a tight end, he could have an immediate impact.