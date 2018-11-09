10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What do Lions need to do to win in Chicago?

20man: I thought Lawson played pretty well last week. He did give up the short touchdown to Adam Thielen, but he also allowed just three catches on his coverage the whole game for 11 total yards. A lack of natural ball skills is the biggest issue with his game, but he's tough, and is usually in good position to make a play. With him it's just a matter of making the play. There's something to work with there.

Teez Tabor has had bigger issues the last three weeks. The big knock on him coming in was a lack of long speed, and that's shown up in games on both vertical and long crossing routes. Teams are attacking him when he gets in the game. He's allowed 13 receptions on 14 targets for 235 yards and two scores the last three weeks.