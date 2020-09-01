With Bawden on IR, Cabinda could earn a role at fullback

"I was able to take some reps last year during the season when Nick (Bawden) went down," Cabinda said last week. "In terms of the conversations (this offseason to a full-time switch to offense), I've always been a team-first kind of guy. Whatever the team needs. That's kind of the type of dude I've always been. I'm really just in a position that wherever I'm needed, I'll do."

Whatever the team needs means a little more as the team begins their final week before roster cuts Saturday. The team placed Bawden on the injured reserve list Monday morning with an undisclosed injury. That leaves Cabinda as the only fullback on the roster, and certainly gives him a terrific opportunity to play an important role in Detroit's backfield this season if the Lions keep a fullback on the initial roster.

Cabinda (6-1, 235) fits the mold of a fullback. He's got size and speed, and doesn't mind contact. We've seen this kind of move work out before when the Lions transitioned linebacker Nick Bellore to fullback a couple seasons ago.