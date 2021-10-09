Vikings roundup: Minnesota's offense aims for rebound

1. Minnesota's offense aims for rebound

The Vikings (1-3) will host the Lions (0-4) for the teams' first meeting this season and will look to start digging themselves out of an early hole ... READ MORE

2. Vikings closing homestand with 120th all-time game against Lions

The Vikings (1-3) are set to conclude their three-game homestand at U.S. Bank Stadium by hosting the Lions (0-4) at noon (CT) Sunday ... READ MORE

3. Ekstrom outlines potential lineup changes for Vikings

The Vikings are 1-3 heading into a Week 5 home game against the Lions. Could any possible lineup changes be coming? ... READ MORE

4. Anthony Barr explains grind, excitement for potential return after 13 months

Anthony Barr is hopeful he'll be back on the field Sunday. If the linebacker does participate in the Vikings-Lions matchup, it will mark the first time Barr has played in a game in 385 days ... READ MORE

5. Vikings rule out 2; Cook questionable for Lions game