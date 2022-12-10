Vikings Roundup: Hockenson expresses his feelings on his first game back in Detroit

The Detroit Lions (5-7) are coming off an impressive win at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars (40-14).

The Lions were in sync on both sides of the ball. The offense produced their sixth 30-point game of the season, which is the most by any team this year. Defensively, the Lions limited the Jaguars to only 14 points and forced another turnover, continuing their streak of at least one turnover since their Week 6 bye.

Even special teams were on point. Michael Badgley went 4-for-4 kicking field goals and made all four of his extra-point attempts for a total of 16 points, outscoring the Jaguars. Badgley went on to win NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance. Jack Fox never punted, but he stayed busy during kickoffs.

The Minnesota Vikings (10-2) are coming off a close win against the New York Jets (27-22).

The Vikings' defense had to make a crucial stop with one minute remaining. The Jets started their final possession on the Vikings' 43-yard line and worked their way down to the six-yard line.

With 10 seconds remaining, Jets quarterback Mike White's pass intended for wide receiver Corey Davis was intercepted by safety Camryn Bynum on the one-yard line, securing the win for the Vikings.

The Lions will have to prepare to stop the Vikings high-scoring offense featuring wide receiver Justin Jefferson, wide receiver Adam Thielen, running back Dalvin Cook and former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson returns to the Motor City with a new jersey and number. Hockenson spent his first three seasons with the Lions, a former first-round pick and Pro Bowler for Detroit in 2020. Since the trade, Hockenson has caught 30 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown, and both teams have won four of their last five games.