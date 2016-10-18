THE DAILY DRIVE: Zenner making case for more work in Lions' RB rotation

Ex-teammates see former Michigan C Glasgow starting for Lions Mark Snyder – Detroit Free Press
October 18, 2016
Lions mailbag: Give me Stafford over Aaron Rodgers Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 18, 2016
Caldwell: 'Lot of things' Lions can improve Tony Paul – The Detroit News
October 18, 2016
Johnson, Kramer narrowly escape elimination on 'DWTS' Melody Baetens – The Detroit News
October 18, 2016
Stafford has become one of the league's top quarterbacks Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 18, 2016
Detroit Lions need more from defense to keep winning Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 17, 2016
Jamie's blog: Stafford chiefly responsible for Lions' winning Jamie Samuelsen – Special to the Detroit Free Press
October 17, 2016
Fantasy owners, beware: Lions' Tate may not get as much action Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
October 17, 2016
Detroit Lions' Ansah limited in return from ankle injury Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 17, 2016
Jeff Fisher apologizes to Lions' Jim Caldwell for kneel-down scrum Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 17, 2016
VIDEO: Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell on team's mind-set in close games Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
October 17, 2016
Lions' Tate: 'My ADD' led me to dance with cheerleaders Tony Paul – The Detroit News
October 17, 2016
Jeff Fisher: Rams players acted on their own in kneel-down drama Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 17, 2016
Jim Caldwell mum on Swanson, Pettigrew, Abdullah etc Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 17, 2016
Tate catches, runs and dances all over the Rams Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 17, 2016
Snap counts: Ansah struggles in limited role for Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 17, 2016
Rams' rush on Lions' kneel-down 'did not come from the sideline' Alden Gonzalez – ESPN.com
October 17, 2016
Zenner making case for more work in Lions' RB rotation Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 17, 2016
Lions' next three games should show whether or not they are playoff contenders Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 17, 2016
Pitbull -- yes, Pitbull -- gives Calvin Johnson a perfect 10 on 'Dancing with the Stars' Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 17, 2016
Detroit Lions — Five thoughts from Caldwell on day after win over Rams Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
October 17, 2016
Detroit Lions notes: Stafford sets tone on game-winning drives; Zenner doesn't blink Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
October 17, 2016
Tate Starting To Step Up For Lions Associated Press
October 17, 2016
Week 7 Opponent Clips - Redskins
Redskins will continue to rotate Duke Ihenacho, Donte Whiter at strong safety Master Tesfatsion – Washington Post
October 18, 2016
IHENACHO WILL CONTINUE TO START AT SAFETY FOR THE REDSKINS BUT WHITNER WILL PLAY Rich Tandler – CSNMidAtlantic.com
October 18, 2016
JAY GRUDEN HIGH ON REDSKINS OFFENSIVE LINE, AND NUMBERS BACK IT UP JP Finlay – CSNMidAtlantic.com
October 18, 2016
Josh Doctson Will Rest For Now, But Injured Reserve A Possibility Stephen Czarda – Redskins.com
October 17, 2016
Snap Counts: Redskins-Eagles (2016 Regular Season, Week 6) Stephen Czarda – Redskins.com
October 17, 2016
Vernon Davis Shakes Off Penalty, Steps Up For Redskins Perry Mattern – Redskins.com
October 17, 2016
Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack Redskins Public Relations – Redskins.com
October 17, 2016
Ryan Kerrigan Makes Presence Known Against Eagles Ethan Cadeaux – Redskins.com
October 17, 2016
Powered by three-man backfield, Redskins turn running game into a strength Liz Clarke – Washington Post
October 17, 2016
This is the weakness that could come back to bite the Redskins Rick Snider – Washington Post
October 17, 2016
Redskins' ailing first-rounder, Josh Doctson, will likely be idle through bye week Liz Clarke – Washington Post
October 17, 2016
Five observations from the Redskins' win over the Eagles Mike Jones – Washington Post
October 17, 2016
NFL VP of officiating explains why Vernon Davis was penalized for his jump shot Dan Steinberg – Washington Post
October 17, 2016
Redskins' offense snap counts vs. the Eagles: Offensive line neutralizes Fletcher Cox Master Tesfatsion – Washington Post
October 17, 2016
Kirk Cousins plugging along in search of last season's level Todd Dybas – Washington Times
October 17, 2016
DeSean Jackson happy with targets, wants ball 'in right people's hands' John Keim – ESPN
October 17, 2016
Josh Doctson likely to rest through bye; Jordan Reed to visit doctor John Keim – ESPN
October 17, 2016
Creative looks, Ryan Kerrigan's big day helped Redskins' rush John Keim – ESPN
October 17, 2016
Redskins' O has standout day minus Jordan Reed, thanks to ground game John Keim – ESPN
October 17, 2016
A confident Kirk Cousins delivers his best outing of the season in Redskins victory Michael Phillips – Richmond Times Dispatch
October 17, 2016
WHILE REDSKINS KEEP WINNING, CONCUSSIONS STILL AN ISSUE FOR JORDAN REED, SU'A CRAVENS JP Finlay – CSNMidAtlantic.com
October 17, 2016
DESPITE 4-GAME WIN STREAK, SONNY JURGENSEN STILL UPSET AT REDSKINS FOR FADE ROUTE JP Finlay – CSNMidAtlantic.com
October 17, 2016
PERHAPS BOOSTED BY COMPETITION, MATT JONES PROVES THE MAN FOR REDSKINS JP Finlay – CSNMidAtlantic.com
October 17, 2016
REDSKINS MAY WAIT ON DOCTSON UNTIL AFTER THE BYE Rich Tandler – CSNMidAtlantic.com
October 17, 2016
Redskins winning with balanced offense, clutch defense Stephen Whyno – Associated Press
October 17, 2016