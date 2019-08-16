The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'You've got to open it up': Ty Johnson blazing his way through Lions camp

Aug 16, 2019 at 09:30 AM

A’Shawn Robinson, Mike Daniels among 21 Lions who could hit free agency after the season

Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com

August 16, 2019

Death. Taxes. Still Don Freaking Muhlbach.

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

August 16, 2019

Eight NFL teams facing big salary-cap decisions in 2020 and beyond

Jeremy Fowler – ESPN.com

August 16, 2019

(subscription required)

20 thoughts on the Lions’ roster as training camp comes to a close

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 16, 2019

(subscription required)

Brotherly love: Moore twins back together at Lions-Texans joint practices

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 15, 2019

Speedy rookie RB Ty Johnson is Detroit Lions' version of 'muscle car'

Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

August 15, 2019

Detroit Lions observations: Leaders emerging for No. 4, 5 WR spots in Houston

Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

August 15, 2019

Detroit Lions take Damon Harrison off non-football injury list; DT returns to practice 

Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

August 15, 2019

Former Lions safety Glover Quin reflects on 'successful' career, has no regrets

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 15, 2019

'You've got to open it up': Ty Johnson blazing his way through Lions camp

Justin Rogers –The Detroit News

August 15, 2019

Lions camp observations: Texans intercept Matthew Stafford three times

Justin Rogers - The Detroit News

August 15, 2019

Lions activate Damon Harrison, provide updates on Marvin Jones, Mike Daniels

Justin Rogers - The Detroit News

August 15, 2019

Detroit Lions score 1 spot on USA Today’s list of 100 greatest NFL teams of all time

Benjamin Raven - Mlive.com

August 15, 2019

Ty Johnson, timed as fast as 4.26, might already be Lions’ fastest player

Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com

August 15, 2019

Lions training camp observations: Matthew Stafford throws 2 picks in tough day for offense

Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com

August 15, 2019

Lions DT Mike Daniels still ailing from last season’s foot injury

Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com

August 15, 2019

Lions ranked most likely worst-to-first team after panel simulates season 1M times

Benjamin Raven - Mlive.com

August 15, 2019

Snacks Harrison activated for Lions practice, Marvin Jones left home

Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com

August 15, 2019

Patricia, J.J. Watt Get Into NSFW Spat At Lions-Texans Joint Practice

Staff - 97.1 The Ticket

August 15, 2019

Damon Harrison Returns To Practice As Lions D-Line Begins To Mend

Staff - 97.1 The Ticket

August 15, 2019

Pat Caputo - New preseason, similar issues for Lions

Pat Caputo - The Oakland Press

August 15, 2019

Roundup: Lions take DT Damon Harrison off NFI

Kevin Patra - NFL.com

August 15, 2019

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'It's like the family business:' How coaching has bonded Detroit Lions staff

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL Thanksgiving Day games history: Why the Lions and Cowboys play every year, best moments, traditions, records

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: D'Andre Swift becomes first Lions RB with consecutive 100-yard games since Kevin Jones in 2004

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions add K Aldrick Rosas, WR Tom Kennedy, OL Tommy Kraemer from practice squad; cut Kevin Strong

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'He can turn a dark room bright': Meet the man bringing cheer to the winless Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds set to debut Sunday vs. Cleveland Browns

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign K Riley Patterson from Patriots practice squad

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions still feel Goff gives team best chance to win; team will work out kickers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'I'm in this twilight zone': Campbell, Lions left unsatisfied by tie with Steelers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19 list, out vs. Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Elliott striving to follow mentor Ryan Clark, going from undrafted to Pro Bowl

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Veterans Day is special to Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and his family

Advertising