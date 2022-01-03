The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'You got Moss'd:' Taylor Decker sets Detroit Lions TD record for offensive linemen

Jan 03, 2022 at 12:29 PM

Amon-Ra St. Brown not a prototype WR, but the prototype player Detroit Lions need more of (Subscription Required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2022

Detroit Lions need to spend a high pick on linebacker in 2022 NFL draft

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2022

Amon-Ra St. Brown looks more and more like the Detroit Lions' next Golden Tate (Subscription Required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 2, 2022

Detroit Lions clinch top-two pick in 2022 NFL draft; Taylor Decker talks TD

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 2, 2022

Detroit Lions walloped early, show some fight late but lose at Seattle Seahawks, 51-29

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 2, 2022

Shorthanded Detroit Lions lack that Dan Campbell competitive fire until way too late (Subscription Required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

January 2, 2022

Detroit Lions grades: Nothing but F's for entire defense, coaches in blowout loss in Seattle (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 2, 2022

D'Andre Swift active for Detroit Lions at Seahawks, 'going full steam ahead' with workload

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 2, 2022

Lions lock up top-two draft pick with loss to Seahawks in Week 17

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 2, 2022

Lions' defense can't stop Seahawks in 51-29 pummeling

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 2, 2022

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Plenty of F's to go around in stinker vs. Seahawks (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 2, 2022

Lions' 2022 opponents set after Sunday's slate of games

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 2, 2022

Lions' first-half observations: Inability to stop run has Detroit in hole (Subscription Required)

Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News

January 2, 2022

Lions' Jared Goff officially scratched from lineup with knee injury

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 2, 2022

'You got Moss'd:' Taylor Decker sets Detroit Lions TD record for offensive linemen (Subscription Required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 2, 2022

Inside the locker room: Lions QB Tim Boyle kicking self, banking lessons after throwing 3 interceptions

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 2, 2022

Instant observations: Detroit Lions secure top-two NFL draft pick with 51-29 drubbing in Seattle

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 2, 2022

As the Lions near fourth-down record, a failed attempt costs them dearly in Seattle (Subscription Required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 2, 2022

Detroit Lions' 2022 regular-season opponents officially set

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 2, 2022

Halftime analysis: Amon-Ra St. Brown sets NFL rookie record, while Lions are getting creamed

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 2, 2022

Detroit Lions rule out Jared Goff in Seattle; go with Craig Reynolds over Jermar Jefferson again

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 2, 2022

Burke: It's easy to shrug off Lions' loss to Seahawks now, but higher expectations await (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 2, 2022

Rookie St. Brown is bright spot for Lions in loss to Seattle

Tim Booth – Associated Press

January 2, 2022

Penny, Metcalf lead Seahawks to 51-29 blowout of Lions

Tim Booth – Associated Press

January 2, 2022

Lions-Seahawks recap: First half beatdown sinks Detroit in Seattle for 51-29 loss

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 2, 2022

Detroit Lions 2022 schedule: Home, away opponents set

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 2, 2022

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 17 at Seattle Seahawks

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 2, 2022

Detroit Lions Week 17 inactives: Jared Goff OUT vs. Seahawks

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 2, 2022

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks expert picks, score predictions

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 2, 2022

MMQB: Bengals and Titans Clinch Divisions As Playoff Field Takes Shape (Subscription Required)

Albert Breer – MMQB

January 2, 2022

