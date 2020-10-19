daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: With TD pass vs. Jaguars, Stafford now has TD vs. every team but Lions

Oct 19, 2020 at 12:07 PM

D'Andre Swift proves why he should be Detroit Lions' feature back going forward

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 19, 2020

A Detroit Lions playoff push? Here's why it's not THAT crazy (subscription required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

October 19, 2020

Wojo: Lions take a slow —and Swift —step back from the brink (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

October 19, 2020

What the Lions' win in Jacksonville meant. And more importantly, what it didn’t.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

October 19, 2020

MMQB: Titans Emerge From Stretch With Disrupted Schedule as One of the NFL's Best Teams; Buccaneers Wax Packers

Albert Breer – The MMQB

October 19, 2020

Detroit Lions grades: Handing out A's like candy after blowout of Jaguars (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2020

Why Detroit Lions' run defense dominated Jaguars: 'The guys played aggressive'

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2020

How Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift got redemption: 'One game means nothing'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2020

Florida weather wreaks havoc on Detroit Lions as Matthew Stafford finally gets TD vs. Jaguars

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2020

Yes, Matt Patricia deserves credit for Detroit Lions' H-U-G-E victory over Jags

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2020

Detroit Lions win over terrible Jaguars means nothing. Here's why

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2020

Detroit Lions snap six-game streak of blowing 10-point leads

Chris Thomas – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2020

D'Andre Swift has big day as Detroit Lions crush Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-16

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2020

How it happened: Detroit Lions defeat Jaguars, 34-16

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2020

Frank Ragnow active for Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars; Quintez Cephus out

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2020

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Bustling backfield, dominant defense command high marks (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 18, 2020

Behind defense, D'Andre Swift, Lions fly out of bye to dump Jaguars

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 18, 2020

Lions' makeshift offensive line gets job done under sticky situation

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 18, 2020

Lions defense boils it down: Harass foes into heat-of-moment meltdowns

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 18, 2020

'He ran really hard': Lions rookie D'Andre Swift unleashes full potential in breakout game

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 18, 2020

Recap: Swift's two-touchdown day helps Lions to 34-16 win against Jaguars

Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News

October 18, 2020

Lions' Frank Ragnow active for game against Jaguars

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 18, 2020

Lions score 34 points despite losing entire right side of their offensive line to dehydration

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

October 18, 2020

Inside the locker room: Gardner Minshew credits Matt Patricia’s defense for mixing things up

Ben Raven – MLive.com

October 18, 2020

A closer look at D’Andre Swift’s big day, what it could mean for the Lions' long-lost running game

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

October 18, 2020

Quick observations: Lions pound Jaguars with best all-around game in a very long time

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

October 18, 2020

Halftime analysis: D’Andre Swift hits 20.7 mph, rips off Detroit’s longest run since 2018 in big first half (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

October 18, 2020

Detroit Lions smother Jacksonville Jaguars in 34-16 win: Live updates recap

Ben Raven – MLive.com

October 18, 2020

Someone reportedly placed a $2 million bet on the Detroit Lions to win in Week 6

Ben Raven – MLive.com

October 18, 2020

Lions offensive line at full strength for first time with Frank Ragnow cleared to play against Jaguars

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

October 18, 2020

With TD pass vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Matthew Stafford now has TD vs. every team but Detroit Lions

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

October 18, 2020

The Lions win! Five positives that can carry over to Week 7, and beyond (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 18, 2020

D’Andre Swift is ready to show you, and the Lions, what he can do (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

October 18, 2020

Pat Caputo: Lions weren't as good as Jaguars bad

Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket

October 18, 2020

Adrian Peterson passes Walter Payton on this list with latest rushing TD

John Healy – 97.1 The Ticket

October 18, 2020

Stafford, Swift, Lions protect big lead, pound Jaguars 34-16

Mark Long – Associated Press

October 18, 2020

Matt Patricia running out of time with Lions, who could make a coaching change if Jaguars win Sunday

Jason La Canfora – CBSSports.com

October 18, 2020

