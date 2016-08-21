The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Wide receiver battle for final roster spots ongoing

Aug 21, 2016 at 07:29 AM

Birkett: Lions were sloppy, but exhibition loss to Cincy means little Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 21, 2016

Detroit Lions' Orlovsky downplays pick-sixes Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
August 21, 2016

Glasgow in a boot, Lions decline comment Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 21, 2016

Jim Caldwell: Backup QB job will go to 'best player, period' Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 21, 2016

Lions notes: Glasgow in a boot, Tate misses practice Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 20, 2016

Lions RB Abdullah out of red jersey, ready for contact Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 20, 2016

Lions' Abdullah ditches red jersey Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 20, 2016

Lions rookie Glasgow in walking boot Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 20, 2016

Abdullah sheds red jersey, eyes possible preseason debut against Ravens Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 20, 2016

Jim Caldwell would make Usain Bolt a receiver if he tried out for NFL Michael Rothstein – ESPN
August 20, 2016

Lions' Abdullah out of red no-contact jersey for first time this season Michael Rothstein – ESPN
August 20, 2016

Detroit Lions — Wide receiver battle for final roster spots ongoing Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
August 20, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: Abdullah sheds red jersey; Glasgow, Tate out Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
August 20, 2016

