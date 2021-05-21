The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why the Detroit Lions are 'really impressed' with third-year LB Jahlani Tavai

May 21, 2021 at 01:28 PM

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 20, 2021

Matt Campbell turning down $68.5 million is another black eye for the Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 20, 2021

One Detroit Lions assistant says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be in Green Bay this fall

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 20, 2021

Detroit Lions new 3-4 defense: Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara moving to outside linebacker

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 20, 2021

Why Detroit Lions believe Breshad Perriman is finally ready to make good on his talents

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 20, 2021

Young secondary helped draw Aubrey Pleasant to Lions

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 20, 2021

New Lions assistant coach Todd Wash breaks down his defensive line

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 20, 2021

Lions looking for right fit with third tight end

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 20, 2021

With question marks at WR, Lions hope Breshad Perriman-Antwaan Randle El reunion pays off

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 20, 2021

Despite trade rumors, Tyrell Crosby still can be 'great piece of the puzzle' for Lions

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 20, 2021

The Lions’ defensive line is changing a lot. That includes new positions for Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 20, 2021

New Lions LB coach Mark DeLeone raves about early interactions with Jahlani Tavai

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 20, 2021

T.J. Hockenson doubled his production in Year 2. The Lions are looking for even bigger things in Year 3.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 20, 2021

Mark Brunell says Goff has No. 1 attribute of winning NFL quarterback

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

May 20, 2021

Mark Brunell: 2021 Lions could surprise like 1996 Jaguars

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

May 20, 2021

Detroit Lions finalize 2021 preseason schedule

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 20, 2021

