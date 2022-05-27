The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Taylor Decker said this Detroit Lions O-line is 'most talented' he's played with

May 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM

Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

May 27, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson already providing hope for an improved Detroit Lions defense

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 27, 2022

Why can a teen buy a gun but not a beer? Detroit Lions' Aaron Glenn wants to know. Me too.

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

May 27, 2022

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell would be 'walking around without any pants on' without Aaron Glenn

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 27, 2022

Breaking down LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Lions' sixth-round draft pick: A film review

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 27, 2022

Detroit Lions coaches excited about improved talent at LB: 'It's going to be a bloodbath'

Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

May 26, 2022

Detroit Lions OTA observations: First signs Ben Johnson could call plays this fall

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 26, 2022

Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah returns to practice 9 months after ruptured Achilles tendon

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 26, 2022

Detroit Lions OTA observations: Aidan Hutchinson makes an early impression

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 26, 2022

Detroit Lions notes: Ifeatu Melifonwu sees time at safety; Taylor Decker playing it safe

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 26, 2022

'He’s been all business': Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson living up to early expectations

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 26, 2022

Niyo: Aaron Glenn happy to be with Lions, even as he continues coaching climb

John Niyo – Detroit News

May 26, 2022

Observations: Aidan Hutchinson erupts for back-to-back-to-back sacks at Lions OTAs

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 26, 2022

Detroit Lions brush off concerns at linebacker: ‘I think we got some pretty damn good ones’ (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 26, 2022

Detroit Lions testing second-year DB Ifeatu Melifonwu at safety to open OTAs

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 26, 2022

Lions DC Aaron Glenn on 18-year-olds buying assault rifles: ‘There’s something just wrong with that’

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 26, 2022

Ranking the best and worst NFL offseasons of 2022: Which teams improved and declined, plus what went right, wrong and what's next

Bill Barnwell – ESPN.com

May 26, 2022

Lions OTA observations: Jared Goff more confident, Aidan Hutchinson continues to impress (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 26, 2022

Dan Campbell thought Aaron Glenn was 'gone.' He's thrilled his DC is back.

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

May 26, 2022

Hutchinson names the QB he wants to 'smack,' sets sights on Super Bowl

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

May 26, 2022

Dan Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson's 'DNA says he's going to do everything that he can to be successful'

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

May 26, 2022

2022 Detroit Lions OTAs Day 3 observations: Aidan Hutchinson makes his presence known

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 26, 2022

Dan Campbell feared losing Aaron Glenn would be like walking ‘without wearing pants’

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 26, 2022

Lions injury updates: Jeff Okudah doing individual drills, Taylor Decker sitting out

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

May 26, 2022

Kelvin Sheppard describes Detroit Lions’ changing roles for linebackers, Julian Okwara

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 26, 2022

NFL changes key injured reserve, practice squad rules, offseason cutdown dates

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

May 26, 2022

