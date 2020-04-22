Presented by

Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 09:12 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why potential Detroit Lions pick Isaiah Simmons is best athlete in NFL draft

Detroit Lions need more help at LB to complete defensive overhaul: The options

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 22, 2020

Why potential Detroit Lions pick Isaiah Simmons is best athlete in NFL draft

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 22, 2020

A luxury or a need? The Lions could fill both in the second round (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

April 22, 2020

Rob Gronkowski vetoing trade to Detroit saved Lions from themselves

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 21, 2020

Detroit Lions re-sign exclusive rights free agents Dee Virgin, Mike Ford

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 21, 2020

Detroit Lions plan to have IT guy in Winnebago in Bob Quinn's driveway during NFL draft

Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press

April 21, 2020

Detroit Lions' biggest NFL draft hits and misses of Bob Quinn's tenure

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 21, 2020

The Lions once had a trade in place for Rob Gronkowski. Here’s what it looked like.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 21, 2020

The Top 5: If Chase Young is there for Detroit, he’s the pick. Period.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 21, 2020

2020 NFL draft: Why I mocked Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah to the Detroit Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 21, 2020

Kyle Meinke’s final 2020 NFL mock draft: Tua drama forces Lions to turn to Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 21, 2020

Lions to park IT help in RV outside GM's house during NFL draft

Staff – ESPN

April 21, 2020

Jimmy Johnson: Lions Should Draft QB Now For Better Trade Later

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 21, 2020

Pat Caputo - Comparing Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Simmons for Lions in 2020 NFL Draft

Pat Caputo – The Oakland Press

April 21, 2020

Related Content

Linebacker Jarrad Davis
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Davis focused on bond with new teammates, not declined fifth-year option

Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Analyst says take the over on 4,200 passing yards for Lions' Matthew Stafford

Tight End Hunter Bryant
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Intel on the Lions' undrafted free agents, from their college coaches

Running back Jason Huntley
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Jason Huntley preparing for NFL career with virtual offseason program

Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Analyst sees Lions' draft class as having biggest immediate impact in NFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Goodell: NFL 'prepared to make adjustments' for 2020 season

Head Coach Matt Patricia
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Patricia to UDFAs: Expect longer timeline with hampered offseason. But stay ready.

Head Coach Matt Patricia
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Matt Patricia on ukuleles, Barbies and football in times of corona

NFL London
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL cancels international games for 2020 season

Head coach Matt Patricia
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions coach Matt Patricia's makeshift home office: Grinding tape, virtual meetings, family

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Ten free agents who might make sense for the Lions, post-draft

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Where Lions roster stands after draft, free agency; what players are still available

Advertising