THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Herm Edwards sees path to playing time for Chase Lucas in Detroit Lions secondary

May 24, 2022 at 12:22 PM

Why Herm Edwards sees path to playing time for Chase Lucas in Detroit Lions secondary

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 24, 2022

Lions OTA questions: Does offense look different? How are injuries healing? (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 24, 2022

Peter King has Lions 20th in NFL power rankings: ‘This is one of the most interesting teams in football’

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 23, 2022

Former CMU star Kalil Pimpleton flashes playmaking skills in first sessions with Detroit Lions

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 23, 2022

Richard Sherman calls Calvin Johnson 'best player I've ever lined up against'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

May 23, 2022

FMIA: 2022 NFL Power Rankings Has Bills, Chargers, Rams Leading Pack; Pats, Cards, Steelers Stepping Back

Peter King – Football Morning In America

May 23, 2022

MMQB: Robert Saleh’s Optimism About the Jets’ Starts With the Intangibles

Albert Breer – MMQB

May 23, 2022

