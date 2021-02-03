THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Detroit Lions' running game could do some 'damage' under new OC Anthony Lynn

Michael Rothstein –ESPN
February 3, 2021
Dave Birkett –Detroit Free Press
February 2, 2021
Detroit Lions' Barry Sanders: I would have loved a trade to play with Joe Montana (subscription required)
Carlos Monarrez –Detroit Free Press
February 2, 2021
Niyo: Lions can't afford to let Jared Goff become a bridge to nowhere (subscription required)
John Niyo – The Detroit News
February 2, 2021
'He did everything he could': Ex-Lion Burleson says Stafford not to blame in split (subscription required)
Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News
February 2, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
February 2, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
February 2, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
February 2, 2021
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
February 2, 2021
Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket
February 2, 2021
Michael Florio – NFL.com
February 2, 2021
Sam Farmer – Los Angeles Times
February 2, 2021