THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift is 'a stud, can't get him the ball enough'

Oct 25, 2021 at 11:45 AM

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 25, 2021

Moral victory for Detroit Lions on Sunday? Absolutely. Only losers would argue otherwise (Subscription Required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

October 25, 2021

Matthew Stafford glad he's done facing Detroit Lions: 'Am I happy it's over with? Yeah.'

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 25, 2021

Amid the NFL's worst losing streak, there's so much to like about where the Lions are headed

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 25, 2021

Lions grades: Red zone struggles spoil gutsy game plan in 28-19 loss to Rams

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 25, 2021

Detroit Lions grades in loss to Rams: Jared Goff fares well in return to Los Angeles (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 24, 2021

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell exciting risk-taking went a bit too far in latest loss

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

October 24, 2021

Winless Detroit Lions fall to Matthew Stafford, Rams: 'We're a lot better than our record'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 24, 2021

In a familiar script, Matthew Stafford leads comeback in first game against Detroit Lions (Subscription Required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 24, 2021

Mitch Albom: Detroit Lions stuck in same old movie, with Stafford on other side this time (Subscription Required)

Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press

October 24, 2021

Dean Marlowe, Jason Cabinda among Detroit Lions inactives vs. LA Rams

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 24, 2021

Matthew Stafford will join these other ex-Lions QB in breaking Detroit's heart

Ryan Ford – Detroit Free Press

October 24, 2021

Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions grades: Special teams shine in defeat (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 24, 2021

Lions notes: Wide receiver Kalif Raymond becoming Jared Goff's top target

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 24, 2021

Niyo: Lions didn't want to lose to Stafford, but Goff couldn't beat him (Subscription Required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

October 24, 2021

Matthew Stafford burns former team for 3 TDs as Rams drop Lions to 0-7

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 24, 2021

Dean Marlowe, Jason Cabinda head Lions' inactive list against Rams

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 24, 2021

Inside the locker room: Jared Goff relishes pregame reunions but downplays L.A. homecoming as 'any other game'

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 24, 2021

In a city of stars, Matthew Stafford shines brightest in Los Angeles' comeback win against Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 24, 2021

Instant observations: Matthew Stafford, king of the fourth-quarter comeback, does it again in Lions homecoming

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 24, 2021

Halftime analysis: Dan Campbell's daring onside kick, fake punt help keep Lions in game

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 24, 2021

Detroit Lions bench Dean Marlowe, Jermar Jefferson against Rams; Jason Cabinda out too

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 24, 2021

D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions get off to fast start with 63-yard touchdown reception

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

October 24, 2021

Rams QB Matthew Stafford throws for 3 TDs in win over former Lions team: 'Glad to have this one over with'

Lindsey Thiry and Eric Woodyard – ESPN

October 24, 2021

Burke: Lions, Jared Goff don't get win they wanted vs. Rams, but not all is lost with rebuilding club (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 24, 2021

Tricks, but no treat: Lions special teams gambles fall short

Joe Reedy – Associated Press

October 24, 2021

Stafford throws 3 TD passes, Rams edge Goff's Lions 28-19

Greg Beacham – Associated Press

October 24, 2021

Detroit Lions Week 7 report card: Improvements everywhere, but still winless

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 24, 2021

Dan Campbell, Jared Goff explain what happened on late-game interception

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 24, 2021

Detroit Lions Week 7 snap count observations: Wide receivers benched in favor of tight ends

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 24, 2021

Recap: Detroit Lions' bag of trick not enough to beat Stafford, Rams

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 24, 2021

Detroit Lions Week 7 inactives: Dean Marlowe, Jason Cabinda out vs. Rams

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 24, 2021

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 7 at Los Angeles Rams

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 24, 2021

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp understands boos, but won't hide from public

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 24, 2021

MMQB: Joe Burrow Says This Is Who the Bengals Are Now (Subscription Required)

Albert Breer – MMQB

October 24, 2021

