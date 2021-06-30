THE DAILY DRIVE: What we learned about Lions DB Ifeatu Melifonwu by rewatching his college tape

Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders hopes offseason excitement shows up on the field (subscription required)
Mia Berry – Detroit Free Press
June 30, 2021
What we learned about Lions DB Ifeatu Melifonwu by rewatching his college tape (subscription required)
Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic
June 30, 2021
Andrew Hammond – Detroit Free Press
June 29, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
June 29, 2021
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
June 29, 2021
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
June 29, 2021
Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network
June 29, 2021