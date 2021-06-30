The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: What we learned about Lions DB Ifeatu Melifonwu by rewatching his college tape

Jun 30, 2021 at 09:40 AM

Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders hopes offseason excitement shows up on the field (subscription required)

Mia Berry – Detroit Free Press

June 30, 2021

What we learned about Lions DB Ifeatu Melifonwu by rewatching his college tape (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

June 30, 2021

Detroit Lions welcome back fans to Allen Park facility for 2021 training camp

Andrew Hammond – Detroit Free Press

June 29, 2021

Detroit Lions will re-open training camp to fans

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

June 29, 2021

2020 Detroit Lions rookie snap count review: Quintez Cephus

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

June 29, 2021

Notes: NFL cancels 2021 supplemental draft

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

June 29, 2021

Ranking the best QBs in the NFC North

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

June 29, 2021

