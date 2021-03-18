The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: What the Detroit Lions are getting in Michael Brockers

Mar 18, 2021 at 09:30 AM

What went wrong with Jared Goff in L.A., and why new Lions QB can get right in Detroit (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 18, 2021

Wojo: After much-needed purging, Lions start picking up key pieces (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

March 18, 2021

The brotherly bond made staying in Detroit a 'no-brainer' for Romeo Okwara

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

March 18, 2021

Goodbye to Matthew Stafford, who gave all he could to the Lions, even if it wasn’t enough (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

March 18, 2021

Detroit Lions add a second Green Bay Packer in free agency, backup QB Tim Boyle

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2021

WATCH: Matthew Stafford's emotional farewell video to Detroit Lions and the city

Ryan Ford – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2021

Ex-Detroit Lions K Matt Prater signs 2-year deal with Arizona Cardinals

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2021

Why Romeo Okwara gave the Detroit Lions a discount on his new contract

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2021

Detroit Lions make it official: CB Desmond Trufant released

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2021

NFL free agency Day 3: Detroit Lions giving Michael Brockers a new contract (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2021

Lions post emotional farewell video from QB Matthew Stafford

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 17, 2021

Lions add a new backup quarterback, agreeing to deal with Tim Boyle

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 17, 2021

Longtime Lions kicker Matt Prater joining Arizona Cardinals

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 17, 2021

For Lions' Okwara, sticking with brother trumped maximizing value on open market

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 17, 2021

Detroit Lions signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 17, 2021

Matthew Stafford speaks for first time since trade to Rams in farewell video to Detroit

Ben Raven – MLive.com

March 17, 2021

Matt Prater, the greatest long-ball hitter in Lions history, is signing with the Arizona Cardinals

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 17, 2021

Report: Kenny Golladay receives ‘1-year, prove-it’ offer from Bengals, will visit Giants

Ben Raven – MLive.com

March 17, 2021

Romeo Okwara makes ‘priceless’ decision to return to Lions, brother in free agency

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 17, 2021

Detroit Lions free agency recap: A look at all the comings and goings heading into the signing period

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 17, 2021

Jamaal Williams gives Lions, D’Andre Swift exactly what they need (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

March 17, 2021

'Priceless' brotherly bond keeps Romeo Okwara in Detroit

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

March 17, 2021

AP source: RB Jamaal Williams agrees to sign with Lions

Larry Lage – AP

March 17, 2021

CB Justin Coleman agrees to 1-year contract with Dolphins

Staff – AP

March 17, 2021

Giants expected to bring in FA WR Kenny Golladay for visit 

Nick Shook – NFL.com

March 17, 2021

Detroit Lions to sign former Packers QB Tim Boyle

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

March 17, 2021

Former Lions kicker Matt Prater signs with Arizona Cardinals

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

March 17, 2021

Playing with his brother made re-signing with Lions a ‘simple decision’ for Romeo Okwara

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

March 17, 2021

What the Detroit Lions are getting in Michael Brockers

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

March 17, 2021

The Lions gave up next to nothing for Rams DT Michael Brockers

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

March 17, 2021

Kyle Pitts could be a big deal on the Lions

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

March 17, 2021

Kenny Golladay makes mistake on Lions offer

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

March 17, 2021

