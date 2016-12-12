THE DAILY DRIVE: What players, coaches said after Lions' win over Bears

Stafford's rushing TD helps Lions nip Bears, 20-17 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

December 12, 2016

Albom: Gripping win for Lions, but how bad will Stafford injury hurt? Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press

December 12, 2016

Overheard: What players, coaches said after Lions' win over Bears Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

December 12, 2016

Snap observations: Lions go easy with returning Levy Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

December 12, 2016

Nobody's delivered more game-winning drives in a season than Stafford Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 12, 2016

How Stafford's middle-finger injury will impact the Lions Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

December 12, 2016

Source: Stafford has dislocation, torn ligaments in finger Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

December 12, 2016

Why Stafford Is MVP Andy Beonit – MMQB.si.com

December 12, 2016

Report: Stafford has dislocated finger, torn ligaments on right hand Dave Birkett and Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

December 11, 2016

Seidel: Lions show character, resilience -- just like Boldin Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press Columnist

December 11, 2016

For once, Lions on right side of huge penalty calls late in win Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

December 11, 2016

Washington's production lifts pressure off QB Stafford, powers Lions Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

December 11, 2016

Detroit Lions TE Ebron: 'We chillin’ in the front seat driving' Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

December 11, 2016

Windsor: Lions LB Levy's return proves he's real, not a ghost Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

December 11, 2016

Lions report card: Grades above average, not great in win over Bears Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

December 11, 2016

Lions' stock watch: Stafford injury puts him on down list Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

December 11, 2016

Windsor: Detroit Lions observations from win over Chicago Bears Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

December 11, 2016

Seidel: Stafford leads Lions to win — Michael Jackson-style Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

December 11, 2016

Levy: Tough final month gives Lions chance to earn our position DeAndre Levy – Special to the Detroit Free Press

December 11, 2016

Wojo: Stafford delivers in clutch despite finger injury Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

December 11, 2016

Niyo: Boldin contributes to vision that drew him here John Niyo – The Detroit News

December 11, 2016

Justin Rogers’ Lions grades: Not great but gutsy Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

December 11, 2016

'Go time': Stafford’s scamper saves Lions Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

December 11, 2016

Lions’ Levy arrives early, shines late Gregg Krupa – The Detroit News

December 11, 2016

Report: Stafford has dislocation, torn ligaments in finger The Detroit News

December 11, 2016

Four downs: Lions jump to NFC No. 2 seed Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

December 11, 2016

Jones guilty of interference on Stafford’s spike Tony Paul – The Detroit News

December 11, 2016

Lions’ Boldin moves into 10th on receptions list Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

December 11, 2016

Playoff picture: Lions climb to second seed in NFC after Seattle loss Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 11, 2016

Levy plays, finishes and relishes Detroit Lions comeback win Nate Atkins – Mlive.com

December 11, 2016

VIDEO: Analysis of the latest Lions win and fallout from the Stafford injury Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 11, 2016

Stafford reportedly has dislocated finger, torn ligaments in throwing hand Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 11, 2016

Quick observations: Boldin helps carry Lions once again Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 11, 2016

Injured Stafford puts Lions on his back for 5th straight win Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 11, 2016

Boldin moves into top 10 in career catches with big TD snag Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 11, 2016

Lions QB Stafford wearing glove after apparent hand injury Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 11, 2016

Levy wait: A timeline of the Detroit Lions LB's return to the field Nate Atkins – Mlive.com

December 11, 2016

This is not a test, Levy is back; Riddick out Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 11, 2016

Stafford struggles but survives, and maybe has his MVP moment Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

December 11, 2016

Referee Jeff Triplette appears to call penalty on wrong team Kevin Seifert – ESPN.com

December 11, 2016

Lions WR Boldin moves into top 10 all time in NFL receptions Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

December 11, 2016

Detroit Lions — Banged-up Stafford rushes for game-winning TD in 20-17 win over Bears Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

December 11, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: Levy returns after 11-game absence; injury updates Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

December 11, 2016

Stafford’s MVP play has Lions on brink of major step Steve Serby – New York Post

December 11, 2016

Stafford's hand injury has deep impact on NFC playoff chase Charles Robinson – Yahoo Sports

December 11, 2016

Lions win again, but Stafford's finger a concern Noah Trister – Associated Press

December 11, 2016

Late flags go Detroit's way in 20-17 win over Bears Noah Trister – Associated Press

December 11, 2016

Stafford runs for go-ahead TD in Lions' 20-17 win over Bears Larry Lage – Associated Press

December 11, 2016

Lions' Stafford expected to play with dislocated finger Kevin Patra – NFL.com

December 11, 2016

Stafford, Lions earn eighth comeback victory of 2016 Kevin Patra – NFL.com

December 11, 2016

LOOK: NFL referee in Bears-Lions game calls penalty on wrong team, Twitter erupts John Breech – CBSSports.com

December 11, 2016

Week 15 Opponent Clips - Giants

VIDEO: Watch Giants vs Cowboys Highlights Giants.com

December 12, 2016

Big stops on D help Giants to 10-7 win Michael Eisen – Giants.com

December 12, 2016

Giants defeat Cowboys; Postgame Notes and Stats Michael Eisen – Giants.com

December 12, 2016

Instant Analysis: Giants 10, Cowboys 7 Dan Salomone – Giants.com

December 12, 2016

Jerry Jones has to be scared of Giants as Cowboys season, and New York’s, is eerily reminiscent of 2007 Manish Mehta – New York Daily News

December 12, 2016

Odell Beckham and Giants ditch whining for winning as victory over Cowboys has them in good position for playoffs Gary Myers – New York Daily News

December 12, 2016

Giants rookie Romeo Okwara answers call replacing Jason Pierre-Paul Daniel Popper – New York Daily News

December 12, 2016

Giants QB Eli Manning has disastrous game with 3 turnovers Seth Walder – New York Daily News

December 12, 2016

Giants coach Ben McAdoo won’t consider benching Ereck Flowers Seth Walder and Daniel Popper – New York Daily News

December 12, 2016

Giants report Steelers to NFL over under-inflated footballs during last Sunday's loss, but don't send balls to league Pat Leonard and Daniel Popper – New York Daily News

December 12, 2016

Giants dominant defense makes statement with 10-7 win over Cowboys Pat Leonard – New York Daily News

December 12, 2016

Odell Beckham needed one play to remind everyone of his value Steve Serby – New York Post

December 12, 2016

Jason Pierre-Paul doesn’t have to be on field to inspire Giants Paul Schwartz – New York Post

December 12, 2016

Eli Manning won’t always be able to get away with these mistakes Paul Schwartz – New York Post

December 12, 2016

How Janoris Jenkins beat Dez Bryant and won game for Giants Kevin Kernan – New York Post

December 12, 2016

Giants defense comes up huge even without Jason Pierre-Paul Kevin Kernan – New York Post

December 12, 2016

Giants hounded Prescott so much Jerry Jones got asked about Romo Bart Hubbuch – New York Post

December 12, 2016

Giants report card: How are they winning with this horrid offense? Paul Schwartz – New York Post

December 12, 2016

Giants put NFC on notice in blasting Cowboys at their own game Mike Vaccaro – New York Post

December 12, 2016

It's time to take the Giants, flaws and all, seriously Jordan Raanan – ESPN

December 12, 2016

NFL playoff picture: Giants delay Cowboys' clinching party Dan Graziano – ESPN

December 12, 2016

Odell Beckham Jr. and the defense save Giants again Jordan Raanan – ESPN

December 12, 2016

Odell Beckham Jr. again shows why he's worth the headaches Ian O'Connor – ESPN

December 12, 2016

Romeo Okwara, Devon Kennard more than make up for loss of JPP Tom Rock – Newsday

December 12, 2016

Giants slow down Cowboys star rookies Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Brian Heyman – Newsday

December 12, 2016

Brilliant Odell Beckham Jr. comes up big in clutch Bob Glauber – Newsday

December 12, 2016

Jason Pierre-Paul fires up Giants with video, then pregame speech Tom Rock – Newsday

December 12, 2016

Defense helps Giants complete sweep of Cowboys Tom Rock – Newsday

December 12, 2016

Giants beat Cowboys again, end Dallas' 11-game win streak Tom Canavan – Associated Press

December 12, 2016

Giants' defense limits Cowboys again in ending win streak Tom Canavan – Associated Press

December 12, 2016

Giants play meaningful football at MetLife again Conor Orr – NFL.com

December 12, 2016

Giants guard Justin Pugh inactive vs. Cowboys with lingering knee injury Daniel Popper – New York Daily News

December 12, 2016

As chances of third Super Bowl dwindle, Eli Manning must do more than his part during Giants’ tight wild-card race Pat Leonard – New York Daily News

December 12, 2016

Victor Cruz’s odd evolution of hating the Cowboys Steve Serby – New York Post

December 12, 2016

Giants End Cowboys’ 11-Game Winning Streak and Sweep Season Series Bill Pennington – New York Times

December 12, 2016

RB Shane Vereen returns to Giants, only to exit game with concussion Jordan Raanan – ESPN

December 11, 2016

Ben McAdoo motivates Giants with viral kangaroo video Jordan Raanan – ESPN

December 11, 2016

What's at stake for the Giants on Sunday night vs. Cowboys? Jordan Raanan – ESPN

December 11, 2016