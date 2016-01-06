The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: What if? Lions won't dwell on near-miss season

Jan 06, 2016 at 03:07 AM

Birkett: Top 10 topics Lions GM candidates must consider Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 5, 2016

Seidel: Steady Austin 'would be huge loss' for Lions Jeff Seidel - Detroit Free Press
January 5, 2016

What if? Lions won't dwell on near-miss season Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 5, 2016

Lions' second-half surge largely down to execution Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 5, 2016

Caldwell: White has done 'tremendous job' as interim GM Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 5, 2016

Prater's record kick 'cool,' but no dig at ex-coaches Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 5, 2016

Detroit Lions players call Caldwell a 'great one,' question people calling for firing Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 5, 2016

Another GM candidate declines interview request from Lions Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 5, 2016

Detroit Lions' Caldwell hints at supporting replay changes again this offseason Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 5, 2016

Lions reached out to Bengals' Duke Tobin, but he's staying put Michael Rothstein - ESPN
January 5, 2016

Lions DC Austin's value shown as he interviews for head-coaching job/a> Michael Rothstein - ESPN
January 5, 2016

Johnson liked Sting's face paint; other Lions' favorite wrestlers Michael Rothstein - ESPN
January 5, 2016

Detroit Lions interim GM Sheldon White one of 3 GM candidates so far Paula Pasche - The Oakland Press
January 5, 2016

Detroit Lions — Sheldon White draws praise from Caldwell Paula Pasche - The Oakland Press
January 5, 2016

Lions searching for GM to make big decisions this offseason Larry Lage - The Associated Press
January 5, 2016

