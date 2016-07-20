The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: USA rugby player, former Lions WR Carlin Isles open to another NFL shot

Jul 20, 2016 at 03:20 AM

Lions' best players: No. 6 Tate needs to be golden without Megatron Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
July 20, 2016

Detroit Lions training camp preview: All eyes on Stafford Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
July 20, 2016

Will the Lions figure out a post-Calvin Johnson offense that works? Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
July 20, 2016

USA rugby player, former Lions WR Carlin Isles open to another NFL shot Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
July 20, 2016

The last man standing, will Stafford finally deliver for Detroit Lions? Pat Caputo – The Oakland Press
July 20, 2016

