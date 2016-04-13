The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Todd McShay takes a value-placed risk for Lions in three-round mock draft

Apr 13, 2016 at 02:23 AM

Detroit Lions are using more analytics to supplement scouting Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 12, 2016

3-round NFL mock draft: Could Detroit Lions get Nkemdiche late? James Jahnke – Detroit Free Press
April 12, 2016

Detroit Lions 2016 NFL draft prospect: USC safety/linebacker Su'a Cravens Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 12, 2016

Todd McShay mock draft: Lions take Ole Miss DL Robert Nkemdiche ... in second round Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 12, 2016

Sheldon Rankins' versatility, conditioning could make him attractive to Detroit Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 12, 2016

Todd McShay takes a value-placed risk for Lions in three-round mock draft Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 12, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five ways GM Bob Quinn approaches the NFL draft Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 12, 2016

