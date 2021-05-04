The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: There's a lot to like about Lions GM Brad Holmes' first NFL draft performance

May 04, 2021 at 11:23 AM

T.J. Hockenson's commercial cameo part of Detroit Lions' new fun-loving atmosphere (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 4, 2021

Scouting the Lions’ UDFA class: Which sleepers could crack the roster? (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 4, 2021

Detroit Lions sign 13 undrafted free agents, including 3 wide receivers

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 3, 2021

Detroit Lions fans, get to know UDFA Drake Jackson, the heart of Kentucky's O-line

Staff – Detroit Free Press

May 3, 2021

Detroit Lions' NFL draft grades 2021: Why most experts like this class

Marlowe Alter – Detroit Free Press

May 3, 2021

Niyo: A new king in the North? Aaron Rodgers' unrest could open door for Lions, rivals (subscription required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

May 3, 2021

Early projection of Detroit Lions' depth chart following 2021 NFL Draft (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 3, 2021

2022 NFL mock drafts: Will the Lions grab their franchise quarterback?

Staff – The Detroit News

May 3, 2021

2021 NFL draft: Detroit Lions officially sign 13 undrafted free agents

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 3, 2021

Detroit Lions draft class dominated by freak athletes

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 3, 2021

Meet the 7 draftees from the Detroit Lions’ 2021 NFL draft class

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 3, 2021

There’s a lot to like about Lions GM Brad Holmes’ first NFL draft performance

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 3, 2021

Detroit Lions sign 'Lance Chance U' RB Rakeem Boyd as undrafted free agent

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

May 3, 2021

Lions sign undrafted 'Last Chance U' star Rakeem Boyd: "Ima make em pay"

Will Burchfield –97.1 The Ticket

May 3, 2021

What the Lions are getting in their 13-player UDFA class

Erik Schlitt –Pride of Detroit

May 3, 2021

The Lions pass on Justin Fields to build a team and a culture

Terry Foster –Woodward Sports

May 3, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL Draft grades: Detroit Lions had a consensus top-10 class

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Coaching staff filled with former players resonates with current Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell says Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Micah Parsons all 'worthy' of 7th overall pick

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL draft: Mocking 5 draft trades that could work for the Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' T.J. Hockenson goes full wrestling manager in ridiculous commercial with George Kittle

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL regular-season schedule to be released May 12

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 2021 draft preview: Detroit could look at Day 2 to pocket a nickel

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Brothers, best friends, rivals: Rick and Chris Spielman find new dynamic with Vikings and Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Making the Lions' NFL Draft case for Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater, tackles with talent for more

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions could have opportunity to select 'special' pass-catcher in 2021 NFL draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL Draft: 20 pro day standouts, including Trey Lance, Rashawn Slater

Advertising