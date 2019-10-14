The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: The epic tales of Matthew Stafford at 40,000 yards: Dislocated fingers, pranks and TDs

Oct 14, 2019 at 06:04 PM

Detroit Lions expect Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers ‘to try to light us up’

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 14, 2019

For Detroit Lions, there's plenty at stake Monday night at Lambeau Field vs. Packers

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 14, 2019

Detroit Lions predictions vs. Green Bay Packers: Should be a close one, but who wins?

Staff – Detroit Free Press

October 14, 2019

Lions vs. Packers: Matchups to watch, key questions heading into Monday Night Football

Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com

October 14, 2019

Against Packers, Lions can lean on Matt Patricia's success against top offenses

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

October 14, 2019

In Portsmouth, Ohio, birthplace of the Detroit Lions, a piece of football history endures

Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 14, 2019

(subscription required)

The Undefeated 49ers and Their Juggernaut Defense Are Here to Stay

Albert Breer – The MMQB

October 14, 2019

Lions-Packers Preview: 5 Questions with Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated

John Maakaron – SI.com

October 14, 2019

'NFL Matchup' analyst: Detroit Lions' T.J. Hockenson could shine vs. Packers

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 13, 2019

Matthew Stafford will reach 40,000 yards faster than anyone in NFL history. Does it matter?

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

October 13, 2019

The epic tales of Matthew Stafford at 40,000 yards: Dislocated fingers, pranks and TDs

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 13, 2019

Wojo: This Lions defense shouldn't fear Rodgers

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

October 13, 2019

Made in Michigan: Roots helped shape first-year Packers coach Matt LaFleur

Matt Schoch – The Detroit News

October 13, 2019

View from the other side: Lions vs. Packers

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 13, 2019

Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Packers

Staff – The Detroit News

October 13, 2019

Lions’ TE T.J. Hockenson clears concussion protocol, DL Da’Shawn Hand downgraded to out

Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com

October 13, 2019

‘Just gotta lock up’: On Aaron Rodgers and the challenge of improvisation

Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 13, 2019

(subscription required)

Lions TE Hockenson Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected To Play Monday At Green Bay

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

October 13, 2019

In Matthew Stafford We Trust? Pat Caputo Weighs In On Stafford's Progress

Caputo & Fithian – 97.1 The Ticket

October 13, 2019

What to watch for in Lions-Packers on 'MNF'

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

October 13, 2019

Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia on concussed players: 'Protect them from themselves'

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 12, 2019

Latest injury report: Lions' Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs, plus Packers' Davante Adams

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 12, 2019

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford's favorite TD pass? To Calvin Johnson, of course

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 12, 2019

In quest for every edge, Lions challenge opposing kick returners

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 12, 2019

Darius Slay on Lions’ air-tight secondary: ‘We be on their ass’

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 12, 2019

Lions’ Mike Daniels expected to miss revenge game against Packers

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 12, 2019

Darius Slay, T.J. Hockenson among 6 questionable for Lions; Davante Adams out

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 12, 2019

Six (!) intriguing games of NFL Week 6

Staff – The Athletic

October 12, 2019

(subscription required)

Matt Patricia on Hurdling: 'I Think We All Understand the Dangers'

John Maakaron – SI.com

October 12, 2019

Week 6 Opponent Clips - Green Bay Packers

After ‘humbling’ performance, Jaire Alexander still has sights set on being NFL’s best cornerback

Jason Wilde – Wisconsin State Journal

October 13, 2019

NFC North lead is at stake for Packers and Lions in key Monday night game

Matt Schneidman – The Athletic

October 13, 2019

(subscription required)

Aaron Rodgers returns to his ‘special’ place: Monday night

Keith Jenkins – The Associated Press

October 13, 2019

Packers rule out Darnell Savage, Davante Adams for Monday night

Staff – Packers.com

October 12, 2019

JK Scott becoming a ‘true difference-maker’ for Packers

Wes Hodkiewicz – Packers.com

October 12, 2019

Inbox: That’s everything you need to know

Wes Hodkiewicz – Packers.com

October 12, 2019

Packers center Corey Linsley cleared to play; Davante Adams ruled out for Lions game

Jim Owczarski and Ryan Wood – Green Bay Press Gazette

October 12, 2019

Darnell Savage, Robert Tonyan out for Packers; Aaron Rodgers, Corey Linsley set to return

Jason Wilde – Wisconsin State Journal

October 12, 2019

To Aaron Rodgers, Za’Darius Smith’s ‘infectious energy,’ ‘great charisma’ bring genuine locker-room respect, love

Jason Wilde – Wisconsin State Journal

October 12, 2019

Three things to watch when Green Bay Packers host Detroit Lions on Monday night

Jason Wilde – Wisconsin State Journal

October 12, 2019

Sullivan excelling in new role

Ross Uglem – PackerReport.com

October 12, 2019

Roundup: Packers WR Davante Adams out for 'MNF'

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

October 12, 2019

