THE DAILY DRIVE: Ten Lions we're really eager to see at training camp

Aug 14, 2020 at 10:07 AM

'Why am I not doing more?': Detroit Lions coach has plan to create positive change in metro Detroit (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 14, 2020

Ten Lions we’re really eager to see at training camp (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

August 14, 2020

Why Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah will be rare rookie cornerback to shine

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 13, 2020

Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones: 'My son's in a better place, so that makes me happy'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 13, 2020

Niyo: Lions' Marvin Jones, family healing from heartbreak of losing infant son

John Niyo – The Detroit News

August 13, 2020

'It's on you': Lions' Desmond Trufant thinks Jeff Okudah will thrive amid high expectations

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 13, 2020

Rookie Quintez Cephus showing drive to carve out role with Lions

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 13, 2020

Lions’ Marvin Jones thanks ‘thousands’ for helping him try to cope with infant son’s death

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 13, 2020

Nobody knows what Detroit’s Jeff Okudah is about to go through, although Desmond Trufant comes close

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 13, 2020

‘We have ballers:’ Lions excited to add rookie Quintez Cephus to talented passing game

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 13, 2020

Report: Lions work out 7 players, including ex-Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 13, 2020

The Detroit Lions have gone 1,000 straight COVID-19 tests without a positive result

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 13, 2020

Marvin Jones thanks Lions, fans for their support after his son's death

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

August 13, 2020

Is Lions' Kenny Golladay on track to become one of the NFL's top wide receivers?

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

August 13, 2020

Marvin Jones Can't 'Ever Fully Cope' With Loss Of Child. This Is How He's Tried.

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 13, 2020

'We Have Ballers:' Jones Expects Big Things From Lions' Passing Attack

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 13, 2020

