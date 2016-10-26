The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Tate nails it as Calvin Johnson for Lions' Halloween party

Oct 26, 2016 at 03:05 AM

5 things to watch: What will the Lions do without Van Noy? Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 26, 2016

It's not 'Shark Tank,' but Quin's money-saving plan created an investor Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 26, 2016

Detroit Lions trade Van Noy to Patriots, re-signing Bynes Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 25, 2016

New Lions starter Glasgow: 'You don’t just earn it once' Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
October 25, 2016

Windsor: Time to reassess Stafford's value to Detroit Lions Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press
October 25, 2016

Detroit Lions film review: Forced fumbles set up victory Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 25, 2016

Lions' 2nd-round picks: Few hits, plenty of misses Joe Adams – The Detroit News
October 25, 2016

Lions trade Van Noy to Patriots Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 25, 2016

Lions’ Stafford ‘on fire,’ but is he at MVP level? James Hawkins – The Detroit News
October 25, 2016

Lions film review: Breaking down the game-winning drive Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 25, 2016

Lions trade LB Van Noy to Patriots Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 25, 2016

Lions WR Tate: Benching lit a fire under my tail Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 25, 2016

NFL Power Rankings roundup: Lions a season-best No. 13; Patriots regain top spot Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
October 25, 2016

Jim Bob Cooter deserves praise for rise of Stafford and Lions offense Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 25, 2016

Lions need to take advantage of beat-up Texans Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 25, 2016

Van Noy trade highlights -- again -- Detroit's second-round draft failings Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 25, 2016

Pats get linebacker Van Noy from Lions, deal tight end AJ Derby to Broncos ESPN.com
October 25, 2016

Stafford's stock continues to rise and rise for Lions Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 25, 2016

Tate nails it as Calvin Johnson for Lions' Halloween party Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 25, 2016

Lions Deal Van Noy To Patriots Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
October 25, 2016

Lions Sign OL Rotheram To Practice Squad, Release RB James From Practice Squad CBS Sports Detroit
October 25, 2016

Patriots trade for Lions linebacker Van Noy Chris Wesseling – NFL.com
October 25, 2016

Stafford, the dominant one Peter King – MMQB.si.com
October 25, 2016

Week 8 Opponent Clips - Texans

Stafford presents unique challenge for Texans Drew Dougherty – Houstontexans.com
October 26, 2016

Can Texans stop Lions QB Stafford? Sarah Barshop – ESPN
October 26, 2016

A Brock Osweiler turnaround gets more complicated with loss of Derek Newton Sarah Barshop – ESPN
October 26, 2016

Lamar Miller's status day-to-day Deepi Sidhu – Houstontexans.com
October 25, 2016

Derek Newton won't return in 2016 Deepi Sidhu – Houstontexans.com
October 25, 2016

Vandermeer's View: Roughed up in the Rockies Marc Vandermeer – Houstontexans.com
October 25, 2016

17 observations from Texans at Broncos John Harris – Houstontexans.com
October 25, 2016

Texans' Bill O'Brien says he hasn't considered benching Brock Osweiler John McClain – Houston Chronicle
October 25, 2016

Texans runner Alfred Blue loses key fumble Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 25, 2016

Better ways the Texans could have spent that Brock Osweiler money Matt Young – Houston Chronicle
October 25, 2016

Texans' Derek Newton traveling back to Houston after horrific injuries Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 25, 2016

Texans run defense struggling mightily John McClain – Houston Chronicle
October 25, 2016

Texans work out linebacker Dezman Moses Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 25, 2016

Texans' Lamar Miller 'day-to-day' with shoulder injury Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 25, 2016

There's no defense for Texans not stopping the run better than this John McClain – Houston Chronicle
October 25, 2016

It's up to Bill O'Brien and Brock Osweiler to fix Texans' mess Brian T. Smith – Houston Chronicle
October 25, 2016

Texans' Derek Newton faces uphill climb to play again after rare injury Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 25, 2016

Bill O'Brien hasn't considered benching Brock Osweiler Sarah Barhop – ESPN
October 25, 2016

Mistake-prone Texans look to improve before hosting Lions Kristie Rieken (AP) – San Antonio News Express
October 25, 2016

