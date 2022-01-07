The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Swift: Light workload expected vs. Packers; no surgery needed this offseason

Jan 07, 2022 at 09:29 AM

Lions 2021 awards: Season MVPs, best plays, most improved and the smartest Brad Holmes move (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 7, 2022

Detroit Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown relishes proving NFL teams wrong with late-round success (Subscription Required)

Doug Kyed – Pro Football Focus

January 6, 2022

Detroit Lions' Will Harris embracing jack-of-all-trades role; Jared Goff still limited

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 6, 2022

D'Andre Swift: Light workload expected vs. Packers; no surgery needed this offseason

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 6, 2022

Tim Boyle: Time in Green Bay has me convinced Detroit Lions poised to make 'special run'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 6, 2022

Aaron Glenn not fretting other jobs: I want to be 'best coordinator the Lions ever had'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 6, 2022

Ranking the Lions' impending unrestricted free agents (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 6, 2022

Aaron Glenn sets lofty goal as Lions defensive coordinator; '22 kicker competition brews

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 6, 2022

Jared Goff still limited at Lions practice, but throwing the ball well in bid to play in finale

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 6, 2022

Lions RB D'Andre Swift doesn't expect role to change much in finale against Packers

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 6, 2022

Re-signing Tracy Walker 'absolutely' a priority for Detroit Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 6, 2022

Lions DC Aaron Glenn on his future: 'I want to be the best that ever came through Detroit'

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 6, 2022

Looking ahead: Detroit Lions draw NFC's top-seeded, division-winning Green Bay Packers in season finale

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 6, 2022

Quandre Diggs to Penei Sewell: 'Embrace Detroit, they gonna love you'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 6, 2022

Dan Campbell isn't ruling out calling plays next season

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 6, 2022

Packers plan to start stars against Lions despite no stakes

Staff – The Associated Press

January 6, 2022

Detroit Lions Week 18 injury report: Jared Goff still limited Thursday

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 6, 2022

Aaron Glenn deflects head coach talk: 'I want to be the best coordinator the Lions ever had'

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 6, 2022

Detroit Lions waive CB Saivion Smith, open up a spot on the active roster

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 6, 2022

Re-signing Tracy Walker is a priority to Aaron Glenn

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 6, 2022

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions activate WR Kalif Raymond from COVID list ahead of season finale

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions snap count analysis: 6 rookie draft picks play over 50% of snaps vs. Seahawks

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'You got Moss'd:' Taylor Decker sets Detroit Lions TD record for offensive linemen

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions elevate five off practice squad for Seahawks matchup

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin has 'shown that he can be a starting inside linebacker'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Goff's return to action for Lions not a lock after missing practice with a knee injury

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign TE Jared Pinkney off Rams practice squad, put Brock Wright on COVID list

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Amani Oruwariye placed on injured reserve, ending breakout season

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: From California to Detroit, why Lions QB Jared Goff wants to be hands-on in giving back

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions K Riley Patterson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Will Harris steps up for depleted Detroit Lions, aces first start at outside cornerback

Advertising