Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 11:15 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Stafford among Lions players to join state officials for virtual voter registration event

Detroit Lions training camp preview: Maybe, just maybe, this is the year for the running backs (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

July 21, 2020

Detroit Lions would have no preseason games under NFL's latest offer

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 20, 2020

Why the Detroit Lions should be wary of new NFL proposal shrinking preseason to one game

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 20, 2020

Despite continued uncertainty, Lions rookies set to report to training camp this week

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 20, 2020

Matthew Stafford among Lions players to join state officials for virtual voter registration event

Ben Raven – MLive.com

July 20, 2020

NFL, NFLPA reach key agreement on COVID-19 testing

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

July 20, 2020

NFL, players agree to daily COVID-19 testing for first 2 weeks of training camp

Dan Graziano – ESPN.com

July 20, 2020

A team-by-team prediction: The next wave of NFL standouts (subscription required)

Jeff Zrebiec & Ben Standig – The Athletic

July 20, 2020

NFL Offers Players To Scrap All Preseason Games

Rob Maaddi & Barry Wilner – The Associated Press

July 20, 2020

Cainhoy HS grad Robert Porcher basks in SC Football Hall of Fame glow

Andrew Miller – The Post and Courier

July 19, 2020

