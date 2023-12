THE DAILY DRIVE: Stafford adopts families of fallen Detroit police officers for Christmas

Dallas Cowboys clinch No. 1 seed; what it means for Detroit Lions game Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

December 23, 2016

Stafford, wife Kelly, adopt families of 2 fallen officers for holidays Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

December 23, 2016

Caldwell has no intention of resting Lions' starters Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

December 23, 2016

Lions' Stafford will wear slightly different glove vs. Cowboys Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

December 23, 2016

Lions tackle Cowboys' line that can 'do it all' Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

December 23, 2016

CB Slay among four injured Lions missing practice Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

December 23, 2016

Detroit Lions hold all the stakes after Cowboys clinch home-field advantage Nate Atkins – Mlive.com

December 23, 2016

How the Lions could have a shot at taking down the Cowboys Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 23, 2016

Mailbag: Could there be a move on the Detroit Lions' offensive line? Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

December 23, 2016

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott dominating as a rookie Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

December 22, 2016

Lions, Stafford impervious about Pro Bowl snub Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

December 22, 2016

Lions' Slay doubtful vs. Cowboys; Swanson, Riddick miss practice Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

December 22, 2016

Detroit Lions' Stafford: New glove on tap for Cowboys game Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

December 22, 2016

What's up with the Detroit Lions' red zone offense? We review the film Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

December 22, 2016

VIDEO: Stafford, on Pro Bowl snub: 'I don't really care' Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

December 22, 2016

Staffords adopt families of slain police officers Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

December 22, 2016

Stafford adopts families of fallen Detroit police officers for Christmas Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 22, 2016

Lions' defensive line nicked up heading into matchup with Ezekiel Elliott Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 22, 2016

Opposing view: Dallas Cowboys plan to test Detroit Lions' tackling strength Nate Atkins – Mlive.com

December 22, 2016

Detroit Lions quarterback Stafford sports a new glove at practice Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 22, 2016

Slay misses practice, might not play against Cowboys; Riddick close Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

December 22, 2016

Detroit Lions replay: 10 observations from the 17-6 loss to the Giants Nate Atkins – Mlive.com

December 22, 2016

Stafford switching gloves for injured finger Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

December 22, 2016

Matthew, Kelly Stafford give Christmas gifts to families of two fallen police officers Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

December 22, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five things to know about Stafford facing the Cowboys Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

December 22, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: Stafford doesn’t care about Pro Bowl; playoff scenarios; injury updates Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

December 22, 2016

Lions chase division title at Cowboys in Stafford homecoming Associated Press

December 22, 2016

Week 16 Opponent Clips - Cowboys

Dak Prescott humbled to make Pro Bowl, still motivated by doubters Clarence E. Hill Jr. – Fort Worth Star Telegram

December 23, 2016

Mississippi State prepared Dak Prescott for 'America's Team' pressure Jean-Jacques Taylor – ESPN

December 23, 2016

Cowboys won't have to leave AT&T Stadium to get to Super Bowl LI Todd Archer – ESPN

December 23, 2016

Ezekiel Elliott won't reprise Salvation Army celebration Todd Archer – ESPN

December 23, 2016

Stafford, Lions visit Cowboys, try to close in on playoffs Schuyler Dixon – Associated Press

December 23, 2016

Eagles' Upset Gives Cowboys Division Title, No. 1 Seed In NFC Playoffs David Helman – Dallascowboys.com

December 22, 2016

To Elliott, His Leaping Touchdown Celebration Was All About Having Fun Jonathan Auping – Dallascowboys.com

December 22, 2016

Practice Update: Gregory Returns; Two Other Defensive Linemen Missing David Helman – Dallascowboys.com

December 22, 2016

How Attitude, Approach Helped Rookie Pro Bowlers Prescott, Elliott Make History Rob Phillips – Dallascowboys.com

December 22, 2016

Cowboys clinch division and home-field advantage as Giants lose to Eagles Drew Davison – Fort Worth Star Telegram

December 22, 2016

NFL celebrations bring out the joy of seasons past and present Charean Williams – Fort Worth Star Telegram

December 22, 2016

Stafford applauds John Stephen Jones’ state title success Charean Williams – Fort Worth Star Telegram

December 22, 2016

Ezekiel Elliott says breaking rookie rushing mark would be special Charean Williams – Fort Worth Star Telegram

December 22, 2016

Ezekiel Elliott: NFL needs to loosen celebration rules Charean Williams – Fort Worth Star Telegram

December 22, 2016

Cowboys practice report: Three starters out with injuries Drew Davison – Fort Worth Star Telegram

December 22, 2016

Cowboys center Travis Frederick hasn’t given up a sack since 2014 Drew Davison – Fort Worth Star Telegram

December 22, 2016

Ezekiel Elliott interrupts Dak Prescott interview in search of candy Jean-Jacques Taylor – ESPN

December 22, 2016

Dak Prescott humbled, Ezekiel Elliott excited to be named to Pro Bowl Jean-Jacques Taylor – ESPN

December 22, 2016

Cowboys DE Tyrone Crawford unsure about his availability for Monday Jean-Jacques Taylor – ESPN

December 22, 2016

Jason Garrett's focus is on Thursday's practice, not playoff positioning Todd Archer – ESPN

December 22, 2016

Cowboys teammates believe Randy Gregory can make impact Todd Archer – ESPN

December 22, 2016