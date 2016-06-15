The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Special teams get player who can tough it out

Jun 15, 2016 at 03:36 AM

Quin tries to be 'friendly' with the football Carlos Monarrez—Detroit Free Press
June 15, 2016

Roberts hopes for resurgence with Lions Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 15, 2016

After holding out, Lions finally add cheerleaders Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 15, 2016

Special teams get player who can tough it out Lynn Henning—The Detroit News
June 15, 2016

Fan support motivated Lions to add cheerleaders Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 15, 2016

Detroit Lions beef up receiver competition with free-agent signings Kyle Meinke—Mlive.com
June 15, 2016

Johnny Manziel's childhood friend, now in NFL, would 'do anything' to help him Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 15, 2016

Lions President Says Cheerleaders Add To Game Environment Noah Trister—CBSSports.com
June 15, 2016

Birkett: Observations from Lions minicamp Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 14, 2016

Lions Slay: I want to be paid like a top 7 cornerback Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 14, 2016

How'd Detroit Lions decide to add cheerleaders? Martha Ford, surveys Carlos Monarrez—Detroit Free Press
June 14, 2016

Lions: No plans to move camp; Color Rush unis in July Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 14, 2016

Detroit Lions to report for training camp July 28 Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 14, 2016

'I love Detroit': Slay still seeking big deal with Lions Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 14, 2016

Lions report to training camp July 28 Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 14, 2016

Notes and observations from Detroit Lions' first minicamp practice Justin Rogers—Mlive.com
June 14, 2016

Lions notes: Rod Wood explains why Detroit still hasn't dropped its new uniforms Kyle Meinke—Mlive.com
June 14, 2016

Tulloch a no-show at Lions minicamp; Reid, Abdulah out too Kyle Meinke—Mlive.com
June 14, 2016

Lions president Rod Wood announces start of training camp, explains cheerleaders decision Kyle Meinke—Mlive.com
June 14, 2016

Lions CB Slay asks simply: 'Who doesn't like Beyoncé?' Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 14, 2016

Tulloch mystery continues, but Quin returns to practice Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 14, 2016

New Lions cheerleaders will be more low-profile than Cowboys cheerleaders Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 14, 2016

Detroit Lions — Quin's five thoughts on the defense Paula Pasche—The Oakland Press
June 14, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: Strong fan sentiment led to cheerleaders; Roberts practices Paula Pasche—The Oakland Press
June 14, 2016

Detroit Lions Minicamp: Three Things To Watch Will Burchfield—CBSSports.com
June 14, 2016

