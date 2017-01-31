The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Rudock could be ready to slide into Lions' No. 2 QB role

Jan 31, 2017 at 01:37 AM

LaDainian Tomlinson: Lions need to find Robin to RB Abdullah's Batman: Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 31, 2017

Van Noy not angry at Lions, in better place with Pats Justin Rogers - Detroit News
January 31, 2017

Patriots LB Van Noy takes high road on Lions exit Kyle Meinke – MLIVE.com
January 31, 2017

Rudock could be ready to slide into Lions' No. 2 QB role Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
January 31, 2017

Family: Ex-Lions star Farr had Stage 3 CTE brain disease James Jahnke - Detroit Free Press
January 30, 2017

Ihedigbo: 2014 Lions a Super Bowl contender with 2016 Stafford Justin Rogers - Detroit News
January 30, 2017

Report: Lions running back Farr had CTE The Detroit News
January 30, 2017

Ex-Lion Ihedigbo played through broken leg: 'I'll just tighten my shoes' Kyle Meinke – MLIVE.com
January 30, 2017

Report: Former Lions Pro Bowl RB Farr had Stage 3 CTE Nate Atkins – MLIVE.com
January 30, 2017

OTL: Former Lions RB Farr had Stage 3 CTE at his death in 2015 Pia Malbran - ESPN.com
January 30, 2017

Pat Caputo - Lions need to finally exorcise ghost of Barry and find a RB Pat Caputo, The Oakland Press
January 30, 2017

