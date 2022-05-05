The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Roster impact of the Detroit Lions selecting LB Malcolm Rodriguez

May 05, 2022 at 10:45 AM

One former Detroit Lions player knows what it's like to be Aidan Hutchinson (subscription required)

Rainer Sabin – Detroit Free Press

May 5, 2022

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash explains how front will attack more in 2022

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 4, 2022

4 Detroit Lions players on the hot seat after NFL draft (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 4, 2022

Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft class: Aidan Hutchinson’s task and other first impressions (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 4, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes 'was just in love with' WR Jameson Williams, wanted security of fifth-year option

Nick Shook – NFL.com

May 4, 2022

Lions DL coach: Levi Onwuzurike ‘was not healthy’ in 2021, ‘looking jacked’ now

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 4, 2022

NFL 2022 International games announced: Detroit Lions won’t play overseas

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 4, 2022

2023 NFL mock drafts: Everyone expects the Detroit Lions to grab a quarterback

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 4, 2022

2022 Detroit Lions draft superlatives, Part 2: What pick do you wish they would’ve made?

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 4, 2022

Roster impact of the Detroit Lions selecting LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 4, 2022

Does Kayvon Thibodeaux fit ‘Detroit Culture’ better than Aidan Hutchinson?

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

May 4, 2022

