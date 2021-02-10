daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Rookie report: How the Detroit Lions' draft class fared in 2020

Feb 10, 2021 at 09:09 AM

Dan Campbell loads Detroit Lions' staff with ex-players: 'They've been in their shoes' (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 10, 2021

Tom Brady’s success could be a valuable NFL draft lesson for the Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

February 10, 2021

Answering the 2021 NFL offseason's biggest questions: Experts predict Super Bowl winner, interesting teams, more (subscription required)

ESPN NFL Experts – ESPN.com

February 10, 2021

What the Lions need from Jared Goff, and vice versa, for this to work (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

February 10, 2021

NFL draft analyst: Jared Goff trade likely takes Detroit Lions out of QB mix at 7

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 9, 2021

Jerry Green: Why Brady's Super Bowl heroics leave us clamoring for more (subscription required)

Jerry Green – The Detroit News

February 9, 2021

Detroit Lions to reportedly hire Antwaan Randle El as wide receivers coach

Ben Raven – MLive.com

February 9, 2021

Rookie report: How the Detroit Lions’ draft class fared in 2020

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

February 9, 2021

The Lions’ ideal free-agent options for their biggest areas of need (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

February 9, 2021

Could top free agent safety follow his coaches to Detroit?

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

February 9, 2021

Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77

Bernie Wilson – Associated Press

February 9, 2021

Lions hiring Antwaan Randle El as receivers coach

Nick Shook – NFL.com

February 9, 2021

Op-Ed: Ignore the money issue Calvin Johnson had with the Lions

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

February 9, 2021

