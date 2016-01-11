The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Quinn's hiring as Lions GM had 'unanimous' support

Jan 11, 2016 at 03:23 AM

Niyo: Don't be surprised if new Lions GM keeps Caldwell John Niyo - The Detroit News
January 11, 2016

Quinn's hiring as Lions GM had 'unanimous' support Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 11, 2016

Can new Lions GM Bob Quinn succeed without Bill Belichick? Ernie Accorsi thinks so Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 11, 2016

How the Lions ended up hiring Bob Quinn as general manager Michael Rothstein - ESPN
January 11, 2016

Accorsi: We got the best guy in new Lions GM Quinn Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 10, 2016

Caldwell still awaits fate as Lions' coach Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 10, 2016

Lions' consultant Accorsi staying on as adviser Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 10, 2016

Accorsi to remain as special adviser with Lions Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 10, 2016

Wooten backs Caldwell to keep Lions' job Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 10, 2016

Why the Detroit Lions hired Bob Quinn as their GM Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 10, 2016

Ernie Accorsi sticking with Lions as special adviser Michael Rothstein
January 10, 2016

Accorsi On New GM Quinn: 'We Wanted Somebody Who Was Going To Come In Here And Win' Ashley Scoby - CBS Detroit
January 10, 2016

Ernie Accorsi: GM Bob Quinn will bring the Patriots' philosophy to Lions Paula Pasche - The Oakland Press
January 10, 2016

Detroit Lions — Bob Quinn's first major move will involve Caldwell Paula Pasche - The Oakland Press
January 10, 2016

Caldwell decision looms; new GM and coach to meet Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 9, 2016

Expect Lions' Quinn to mimic Patriots' Belichick Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 9, 2016

New Lions GM Bob Quinn known as hard worker with keen eye Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 9, 2016

Wojo: New GM signals change from Lions' same old ways Bob Wojnowski - The Detroit News
January 9, 2016

Ernie Accorsi explains why Detroit Lions were able to make quick GM hire Justin Rogers - Mlive.com
January 9, 2016

Lions president Rod Wood could wind up wielding more power than expected Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 9, 2016

Column: Bob Quinn seems like a good hire for Lions, but is no guarantee either Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 8, 2016

Top early question for new Lions GM Bob Quinn: Caldwell's future Michael Rothstein - ESPN
January 8, 2016

Lions hiring Bob Quinn shows actual progress as an organization Michael Rothstein - ESPN
January 8, 2016

Patriots' Quinn, With Scouting And Personnel Background, Will Be Next Lions GM Ashley Scoby - CBS Detroit
January 6, 2016

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson feels boost of new weapons, offensive coordinator ahead of Year 4

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions Legend Calvin Johnson looks forward to meeting WR rookie Jameson Williams

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Jared Goff, Dan Campbell are biggest keys to Detroit Lions' success in 2023

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'No waiting on anything': Lions hope new defensive scheme boosts linebacker play

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How the Lions and QB Jared Goff can build on last year's late-season growth

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Madden 23 ratings: Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams ranked as highest rookies at their position

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Pro Football Focus has Lions' Alim McNeill among 15 second-year breakout candidates to watch

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Jameson Williams debuts in Madden as NFL's second fastest receiver

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 2022 training camp battle preview: Who are the favorites for IOL4/5?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 2022 training camp battle preview: Sorting the RB depth chart

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Top fantasy football breakout candidates: Players to watch from all 32 NFL teams

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: With young secondary, Lions seek growth from veterans Tracy Walker, Amani Oruwariye

Advertising